Will the Christmas rain soak in?

The lightning show on Christmas night sure was a spectacle across Central Queensland and brought much needed rain, but farmers are saying the thirsty land made short work of the water.

Social media reports flooded in about large falls in Gladstone stretching west to the Shotover State Forest.

Bauhinia recorded falls of 10mm plus with locals reporting “a whole lot of wind, lightening and hail too.”

Val Connelly, a caretaker at cattle grazing property Lawgi Station at Thangool recorded 40mm with high winds, rain and hail with “a great lightning show.”

She said before the falls, they were “very desperate” for rain.

She said there were some falls in early December, but recent hot, dry wind had once again parched the property.

Just 24 hours after the rain fell, green shoots were starting to push through, and dams and tanks were beginning to fill.

Despite recording some of the biggest falls in the region and “20 cent piece” sized hailstones, Val said this morning when they assessed the property, the thirsty earth had already absorbed much of the rain and there were very few puddles to be seen.

She noted that Lawgi Station was “lucky enough to get under a good fall” as some neighbouring property recorded more rain and others got little more than dust storms.

Val said the wind was so “atrocious” it cut power to the property, felled large trees and knocked down fences.

“I was too busy focusing on the rain to worry about what the wind was doing,” she said.

Another property owner in Thangool woke to 43mm in the gauges describing it as the “best Christmas present ever”.

Other places around the region recorded large falls.

Hathaway Station, just north of Barcaldine recorded 44mms on Christmas night.

However, rainfall totals thinned out further north with 6mm collected over two days (24th-25th) at Archer Station in Bajool.

Yeppoon collected 3.3mm and Rockhampton got 2.4mm between 9am Christmas Day and 9am Boxing Day.

Emerald did not register any rain in that period.

Some sizeable yet isolated observations from Bureau of Meteorology outposts included 41mm around Raglan, 19mm around Baralaba, Bedford Weir north east of Emerald got 17mm and Marlborough’s surroundings took almost 30mm.

Gladstone recorded the largest totals with official gauges taking well over 50mm.

Farmers in the Rockhampton region said the falls they recorded made little difference.

Reinforcing just how dry Central Queensland has become, Roger Toole who runs cattle at Tungamull said the 5mm he received on Christmas Day disappeared almost ­instantly.

He guessed three to four inches of rain was needed to soak the land enough for water to start flowing through his property to his dams.

Mick Alexander, an organic beef producer from Garnant, north of Rockhampton, echoed the Rogers’s observations.

Mick only recorded 2mm on his property and said much of it had evaporated before it even sunk into the soil.

Both local farmers agreed the falls were definitely not drought-breaking.

No Central Queensland river systems have been flagged with flood warnings..

Rain is set to ease heading into the weekend but partly cloudy conditions across Central Queensland will continue late into next week.