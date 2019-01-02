Will the Penny system drop 100mm on Central Queensland?

Tom Saunders, chief meteorologist for Sky News, said while Penny will be well away from the coast today there is the potential the low will redevelop back into a Tropical Cyclone and make a sharp right hand turn and start heading back towards the Queensland Coast over the weekend.

WEATHER forecasters say 100mm falls are possible for Central Queensland next week if the Cyclone Penny system circles back towards the Queensland coast.

Tom Saunders, chief meteorologist for Sky News, said while Penny might move well away from the coast today there was the potential for the low to redevelop back into a Tropical Cyclone.

"Our models show Penny will make a sharp right hand turn and start heading back towards the Queensland coast over the weekend,” he said.

"By Sunday we could start to see an increase in wind and rain along the central parts of the Queensland Coast and by early next week, this system could actually hit the coast.”

With the possibility that Ex-Tropical Cyclone Penny will reform, Mr Saunders says falls of up to 300mm are possible wherever it makes landfall, which is still uncertain.

"Rain over the next week is highly dependent on the exact movement of Cyclone Penny,” he said.

"But up to 100mm is possible for Central Queensland.

"If Penny makes landfall as a cyclone we could see 200 and 300mm of rain.”

The JTWC forecast track issued this morning shows the Tropical Cyclone Penny system may turn back to the Central Queensland coast but there is with low confidence in this path due to the complex steering environment. JTWC

While there is still large amounts of uncertainty as to where the system will move, Jess Gardener, meteorologist for The Bureau of Meteorology, said the system could be upgraded today.

"Currently it is sitting south east of Lockhart River as a tropical low,”

"It is in an environment that is favourable for redevelopment and we could see that system redeveloping into a Tropical Cyclone out on the Coral Sea and continue to move South East.”

As for its predicted track, Ms Gardener said it is still hard to know exactly where it will go at this stage.

"Towards the end of the week there is the possibility it could re-curve back and track east towards the Queensland coast,” she said.

"We do have a fairly large amount of uncertainty around where it would land but chances are it would be between Cairns and Mackay.”

She said the amount of rain seen in parts of the region was highly dependent on whether the system does reform and move towards the coast.

"It is a bit early to have any certainty with those kinds of figures,” she said.

"If it does come back towards the coast there will be heavy rainfall, but exactly where and how much is still uncertain. We will know more in the next few days.”

The Bureau of Meteorology has said it will continue to release tracking maps and bulletins on the movement of the system ever six hours.