Will the rain come for a thirsty Central Queensland?

CENTRAL Queensland will miss out on the much needed rain it needs despite our far northern neighbours in receiving a deluge off the back of a tropical low in the Gulf of Carpentaria.

Mark Trenorden from The Bureau of Meteorology said the falls will not be making it down the coast to Central Queensland.

He said the far north-east corner of the Central Highlands could expect isolated showers but was not confident it would be enough to provide relief to the catchment areas needed to replenish the Fairbairn Dam.

On the Coast, Mr Trenorden said heavy showers would dissipate before reaching the Central Highlands.

"Heavy falls can be expected down to the Whitsunday Islands but further south can only expect isolated showers,” he said.

"The further south, the finer the weather will become with the coast expected to receive slightly more rain than the inland areas.”

This news is yet another blow for the Central Highlands as the Fairnbairn Dam continues to plummet towards record lows.

Last week, The Morning Bulletin Reported the Fairbairn Dam was two per cent off reaching lowest ever water levels which has resulted in a range of restrictions for irrigators in the Central Highlands.