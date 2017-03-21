29°
Will this iconic hole in heart of Yeppoon finally be filled?

Amber Hooker
| 21st Mar 2017 7:03 PM
Numbers 34-38 Mary St, Yeppoon have been vacant for yeras.
Numbers 34-38 Mary St, Yeppoon have been vacant for yeras. realestate.com.au

UPDATE: IT'S an iconic hole in the heart of Yeppoon, but is it about to be filled?

Numbers 34-38 Mary St have been a gaping development opportunity for more than a decade, and Statewide Property Group were the ones to realise it.

The Livingstone Shire Council yesterday gave the Rockhampton-based developers to build a two-storey mixed residential and commercial complex on the site.

Five residential units will sit atop a four commercial spaces downstairs.

 

COAST LIVING: The artist&#39;s impression of a commercial and residential complex proposed for 34-38 Mary St, Yeppoon.
COAST LIVING: The artist's impression of a commercial and residential complex proposed for 34-38 Mary St, Yeppoon. Livingstone Shire Council

Statewide Property Group managing director Stephen Schravemade said the development was "strategically located" in Yeppoon's business precinct, and commended the LSC for their proactive approach to promoting investment.

"We are looking for commercial operators at the moment... we are a bit unique in this instance as people can own their own commercial premises on this development as well," Mr Schravemade said.

"We are hoping people will utilise the commercial downstairs and the units upstairs... we are hoping that might be one avenue

"Residentially we just believe there's demand for inner-city living in Yeppoon, quality accommodation close to facilities, people might not neccessarily need cars or want to live in the heart of the CBD which is kind of happening all throughout Australia... so we thought it was time that Yeppoon caught up with the trend."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The LSC approved the Material Change of Use to reconfigure three lots into two, set a number of conditions for the developer and issued an Infrastructure Charges Notice of $63,746.

Mr Schravemade said the latest move was an extension on their success in Rockhampton over the past 15 years, having developed similar mixed-used premises most recently in Allenstown.

"The council's approach to development, they want to create commercial developments, they want the new concepts to happen, they are facilitating that very well."

Mr Schravemade encouraged people to express interest in the commercial and residential units.

The site was previously approved by another developer for 25 residential units in 2006 and early excavation work was undertaken, however with the financial crisis it did not proceed any further.

The current proposal is set back further from adjoining residences with a much lesser impact on the neighbouring lands utilising the previous earthworks that were done.

LIVINGSTONE Shire Councillors will this morning review a submission to develop a commercial and residential unit complex at 34, 36 and 38 Mary St, Yeppoon.

Statewide Property Group have submitted a Material Change of Use application which includes a shop and office component, plus five units and requests to reconfigure three lots into two.

Three recommendations are listed for council's consideration.

Recommendation A will see councillors resolve to approve the application, despite the conflict with the planning scheme.

Recommendation B would see the application approved subject to a number of conditions regarding reconfiguring a lot and the material change of use.

Recommendation C would see council resolve to issue an Infrastructure Charges Notice of $63,746.

 

Livingstone Shire Council will decide on a Material Change of USe applciation for 34-38 Mary St, Yeppoon this morning.
Livingstone Shire Council will decide on a Material Change of USe applciation for 34-38 Mary St, Yeppoon this morning. Livingstone Shire Council

A previous Material Change of USe for 25 units existed at 34-38 Mary St, which is now listed "under offer" on realestate.com.au.

The 2,147sq m block boasts two street frontages, with suggestions a multi-storey development would offer good ocean views.

More information to come from the Statewide Property Group and the Livingstone Shire Council.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  development livingstone shire council material change of use yeppoon

