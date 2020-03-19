Will Yeppoon Lagoon stay open?

Lydia and Melinda Kennedy with youngsters Avery and Alliana enjoy a day at Yeppoon Lagoon.

WHILE most sports are being shut down, there are no plans to close Yeppoon Lagoon to the public, authorities say.

Livingstone Shire Council on Thursday said it was business as usual at the popular Capricorn Coast tourist attraction.

“The Yeppoon Lagoon is currently operating as per normal,” a council spokeswoman said.

“The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to humans through the use of pools and hot tubs.

“Furthermore, patron numbers at the lagoon over the last two months have not exceeded 500 people at any one time.”

The spokeswoman said the council was closely monitoring the patronage of its various facilities and also the advice from Queensland Health.

“We will update the public with any necessary information,” she said.

Childcare centre director Lydia Kennedy enjoyed a lovely day at Yeppoon Lagoon with her family on Wednesday and hoped it would not be the next casualty in the COVID-19 shutdowns.

“I’m from Rockhampton and love bringing my children here on days off,” Ms Kennedy said.

“While we have been here we have watched staff at the lagoon disinfecting hand rails, tables, chairs and other surfaces.

“I’m sure it is safe and sincerely hope it continues to be open to the public.

“I think it would be a bit extreme to close this facility down, but if it happens in the interest of public safety then I agree it would be a good move.”

Ms Kennedy said there were still plenty of things to see and do, such as going to the beaches or parks, taking a course or learning something new online and generally spending time out in the fresh air and sunshine.

“At the childcare centre we are already preparing activity packs for children who are unable to come, or on the off chance we are closed by government authorities,” she said.

“This is something everyone can do.”