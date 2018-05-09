Will you swoop in to buy this unique business?

A FAMILY run business in Rockhampton is up for sale, and it is expected to fly off the market.

With a unique business concept, Birdies Espresso on Denham St is a converted shipping container set amongst a lush tropical garden.

Owners Janine Bell and Gabor Szombati, who have been serving up a loyal customer base from Wednesday to Sunday, said this "regretful” sale was due to health reasons.

"The shipping container concept has done well down in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, so it's a novelty here in Rockhampton,” Janine said.

"We have found it hugely successful and believe it's the right time for something like this in Rockhampton.

"We are very happy with the business with the way it is going, and wouldn't be selling if it weren't due to the health issues.”

L-R Janine Bell and Gabor Szombati have thier cafe Birdies Espresso for sale. Chris Ison ROK090518cbirdies1

This "lifestyle business” is easy to run, and the couple believe this business would be great for an "ambitious couple” or a family.

"We run it with our two daughters, so it would suit a family to run, due to the flexible work hours.”

The couple have over 20 years in the industry and are part of Rockhampton's cafe scene and were the original owners of The Wild Parrot Coffee and Teahouse.

"Because of owning that (The Wild Parrot) we had a lot of people coming in to see what we were doing, so we have built up a really good customer base,” Janine said.

Interested? Call Pat O'Driscoll at Knight Frank on 0418 792 571.