William st Women: Michelle's been around the block and back

DOWN the end of William St at number 132 in the old Camp Quality building lies Michelle Jenning's home away from home, her business Pivot Health and Fitness - Private Gym.

Ms Jennings is the second story in The Morning Bulletin's Women of William St feature as we take a look at six businesses in one small block of William St, between Kent St and Kent Ln who are all owned by women.

Ms Jennings has been in the street for more than 10 years.

She started down the other end, in the Diggora Terrace where Dingles now is.

She was there for around three to four years before she was offered the opportunity to buy her current space a few doors down.

That was six-and-a-half years ago.

When she first moved into the neighbourhood it was a really quiet area, she said.

Ms Jennings was attracted to the location because it had just what she was looking for.

"I was looking for somewhere with privacy for people who didn't want to be seen walking into a big gym... somewhere my clients could park easily,” she said.

"I was on my own and it was just what I needed.”

Natalie Kirkman, Meg Perry, Jessica Hansen, Kate Benedict and Michelle Jennings are the women of William St Rockhampton Jann Houley

Nowadays, she is surrounded by many other businesses that have all mostly popped up in the last few years.

"I love it because everyone complements each other with their businesses,” she said.

Many of her female clients will go for coffee down at Dingles after a group session and Ms Jennings says it is great for them to be social with each other.

Or they can go and get pamper at Envy Beauty Therapy or Wink for Hair and even go shopping at Katie B.

"It's a nice little community,” Ms Jennings said.

Building her own business to where it is today has been a long road.

Ms Jennings has been a single mum with three kids to raise.

"At times it was tough... my kids getting dinner at some ridiculous hour but it was what we had to do... I have had to work long hours to support them and I have got them where they need to be,” she said.

Pivot Health & Fitness - Private Gym

132 William Street

Rockhampton City Qld 4700

Ph: 0407 332 567

Email: pivothealth@bigpond.com

Her determination and dedication has proven to be a success with two of her children achieving highly in the sports world.

Her eldest Taylah Jennings is a five times world champion cyclist with the Australian Institute of Sport. Her youngest, Jesse, has a football contract with the Redcliffe Dolphins in Brisbane.

Her business has always just been herself, she does it all.

"That way I can give personalised service.... I am very fortunate the bulk of my people have been with me the whole time,” she said.

Over the years, it has been "small steps” but her goals have been "extremely realistic”.

And the biggest part is she has never lost passion or faith for what she does.

"Everything I do about my job is reward whether it's personal training or in the gym, I love everything I do,” Ms Jennings said.

A major goal kicked for the fitness instructor is she is now a National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) registered provider.

This allows her to train people with a disability.

"I have been in the fitness industry for 12 years and it felt to me like it was the next progression,” she said.

As Ms Jennings is also a qualified swim instructor, most of her work with NDIS clients is doing hydrotherapy at the Southside pool.

She finds the work rewarding and can't fault the program.

"It has opened opportunities to people in the community who didn't have the chance to do it before... they just didn't have the access before.” she said.

"I love it, they are beautiful people.”