Tyrrell’s foster mum: ‘I beat myself up’

WILLIAM Tyrrell's foster mother is due to return for a second emotional day of questioning at an inquest into the boy's disappearance and suspected death.

The woman, who cannot be identified, on Monday told a Sydney coroner the three-year-old had been playing "daddy tiger" in his Spider-Man suit but ran out of sight before everything went silent.

She had snapped a photo of William less than an hour before he vanished. The woman said she saw three cars on the road outside her mother's place in Kendall, on the NSW mid north coast, on the morning of his disappearance in September 2014.

Two of them were parked between driveways, which seemed "odd" for the quiet street, and she described all three cars as "old".

"I can't tell you how much I rack my brain and I beat myself up over not looking at number plates," the foster carer said through tears.

She said she exchanged a fleeting look with the driver of the third vehicle, being a green or teal-looking car, who was caucasian, in his late 50s, and a "big man" with a thick neck and "sandy, reddy-coloured" hair.

"I can see him as I'm talking to you. I can still see him and I can see that car," she told counsel assisting the coroner, Gerard Craddock SC.

Mr Craddock said he expected the evidence before the inquest would establish William "was taken" and his disappearance "was the direct result of human intervention".

The first week of hearings will explore William's foster and biological families, when he disappeared and the action taken shortly after he went missing.

Family members, neighbours and police will give evidence.

Further hearings will be held in August when persons of interest will be called to testify.

The inquest before Deputy State Coroner Harriet Grahame continues.