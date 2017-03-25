32°
Williams confident doping revelation won't affect Capras

Pam McKay
| 25th Mar 2017 10:08 AM
Peter Gallen pictured in the Capras pre-season game against St George at Browne Park last year.
Peter Gallen pictured in the Capras pre-season game against St George at Browne Park last year. Chris Ison ROK280216ccapras9

RUGBY LEAGUE: Coach Kim Williams is adamant the two-year doping ban imposed on ex-Capras prop Peter Gallen will not prove a distraction for his current playing group.

"No, definitely not,” he said on arriving at the team's training session last night.

"From a coach's point of view, it's very disappointing.

"I'm certainly not happy about it but we dealt with it immediately and to his credit, he stood down as soon as the first sample came back.”

ASADA yesterday confirmed that Gallen, the younger brother of Cronulla captain Paul Gallen, had returned positive tests for 1,3-Dimethylpentylamine (methylhexaneamine) and 1,3-Dimethylbutylamine which are specified stimulants banned under Category s6b of World Anti-Doping Code Prohibited List 2016.

A press release issued yesterday by the Capras revealed that Gallen first alerted the club to a potential drug charge after ASADA notified him of his initial test coming back positive. ASADA was asked by Gallen to carry out a B test and, as a result, the initial test could not be made public.

Gallen was released by the club after Round 20 of the 2016 season. His ban dates back to June 5, and he will not be cleared to play again until June 4, 2018.

The QRL released a statement yesterday to support ASADA's stance to remove banned substances from the game.

"While it is disappointing to learn of this breach, we are pleased to share that we invest more than any other state sporting organisation in Queensland on our testing and education,” the statement said.

"We will continue to work in with the NRL's whole-of-game testing procedures and we make no apologies for having a rigorous program in place.”

Capras coach, Kim Williams. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin
Capras coach, Kim Williams. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka ROK310516acapras1

Williams, who will coach his 100th game in the Intrust Super Cup today, said he had not witnessed a similar incident in his career.

”It came as a surprise. This was a choice made by an individual and it was obviously the wrong one.

”He tested positive and he's taken responsibility for that, and the club's moved on.”

Williams is keen for the Capras to start building some momentum after their gutsy two-point win over the reigning premiers, the Burleigh Bears, last weekend.

The team heads to the Gold Coast today to take on the Tweed Heads Seagulls at 5.45pm at Cbus Stadium in the curtain-raiser to the Titans-Cowboys NRL clash.

"They've copped some rain down there, not as much as us but a significant amount. I'd expect the surface to be a bit slippery and we'll be looking at a similar style of play that got us to victory last week,” Williams said.

"Their strength is their forwards and we'll definitely need to win that battle.

"We had a good performance last week so we need to keep improving. We don't want to take a backward step at all.”

The team will start as named, with Reece Baker back after two weeks out with injury.

"Krys Freeman has been very good so we need him to continue the same way,” Williams said. "Jack Madden at halfback is very important and our core - our front rowers and lock - and our bench guys really need to be dominant.

CAPRAS SQUAD

Tony Tumusa, Ken Tofilau, Sam Smith, Junior Kirisome, Chanel Seigafo, Reece Baker, Jack Madden, Matt Groat, Krys Freeman, Oliver Percy, Bill Cullen, Ayden Cooper, Gavin Hiscox, Maipele Morseu, Phil Nati, Jack Kavanagh, Aleki Falepaini

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
