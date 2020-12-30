Williams reveals energy and lifestyle policies for election

Mayoral candidate Tony Williams has begun to roll out his suite of policies for the January 23 by-election.

The councillor has so far announced two of his priorities, with more to come.

The first is an attempt to reduce the council’s and the town’s energy consumption and emissions using solar farms

It is a follow-up to Cr Williams’ 2017 council motion calling for a report on the feasibility of solar energy for Rockhampton.

“That had council support,” Cr Williams said, “and from that Notice of Motion there was money that was able to be allocated in the upcoming budget and work that was able to fund the Fitzroy River Water solar farm project, which is just about to start construction and which will offset the cost of operating the water treatment plant out at Kawana.”

Should he be elected, he would like to “try to deliver solar a larger-scale solar farm so we can offset all of our energy costs, and that may include retrofitting existing buildings”.

“Even further to that,” he said, “ we’ve got a charging station out the back of the council chambers that we can use for powering cars.

“I’d like to see the possibility of that extended to a light bus fleet that could be used for public transport in the longer term as well, through the energy coming from the solar farms.”

Tony Williams has a plan to improve walking and cycling infrastructure.

Cr Williams’ second policy has to do with public health and leisure: in order to “foster healthy living and active lifestyles”, he said the region needed better walking and cycling tracks.

“I’ve heard many times from our community that we really do lack dedicated pathways and cycle networks, and we’ve [the council has] been approaching that over the last few years, but what I’d like to do its make a dedicated policy there,” he said.

After public consultation, Cr Williams would “put in a 10 year plan about funding that to establish a network that people can be proud of”.

“It’s a free and cheap and easy form of exercise for people of all ages and abilities,” he said. “I’d like to see a real effort there.”

He said he would work with the State Government to implement its similar lifestyle policies and wanted to “really make the Rockhampton region the best it possibly can be”.