Wills, Kate back to work after Philip’s funeral

Prince William and Kate Middleton have returned to work for their first official engagement since the death of Prince Philip.

The royal couple visited an air force cadet training facility in London.

The visit, which took place on the Queen's 95th birthday, was carried out in honour of Prince Philip, who was Honorary Air Commodore-in-Chief of the squadron for 63 years before Kate took over as Commandant-in-Chief in 2015.

The couple both wore black as a mark of respect for the duke's passing, as the royal family remain in a two-week mourning period.

They were given special permission to attend despite the period of mourning still being in place.

Kate tried her hand at flight simulation and gamely leapt into a fake cockpit. Prince William offered to hold her bag and joked "this is going to be interesting" as his chuckling wife tested her skills.

Kate joked with Prince William - who wore a black tie as a mark of respect to his grandfather - as she clambered into the simulator and then put on a headset with a microphone attached.

She was talked through the controls of the Grob tutor, a light aircraft which thousands of cadets use each year for air experience flights.

Prince Philip was the Air Commodore-in-Chief of the Air Training Corps for 63 years before he passed on the patronage to the duchess in 2015.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited 282 (East Ham) Squadron, Air Training Corps in East London to hear more about how it supports young people to develop vital life skills.

During the visit, the Squadron paid tribute to The Duke of Edinburgh with a Three Cheers Salute.

They chatted with a group of serving RAF officers who were all previously cadets and heard how taking part in the Air Cadets and its core activities, including The Duke of Edinburgh's Award scheme, helped them with their careers.

The engagement was specially chosen to honour the Duke - and came as Prince Harry flew back to Los Angeles.

It had been hoped Prince Harry would stay for the Queen's birthday but amid reported attempts to patch things up with his brother and father, he has already landed back in the US.

The Queen is expected to have had a private and low-key birthday.

A solo image of the Queen was released to mark the event - which is tinged with sadness at the absence of the Duke.

She issued a personal message thanking the nation for support and kindness following Prince Philip's death.

The pandemic meant the Queen's official birthday celebration Trooping the Colour, normally staged in June, has been cancelled for a second year running.

Harry flew to Los Angeles on an American Airlines flight from London, which arrived at LAX shortly after 1.30pm local time on Tuesday.

His black 4×4 was seen leaving the airport's private terminal minutes after the plane landed and was spotted again arriving in Montecito on Tuesday afternoon.

The royal's return follows two-hour peace talks with his elder brother and father, after the funeral of Prince Philip on Saturday - but is now back with pregnant Meghan Markle in LA.

The Queen has not celebrated her birthday in the usual fashion for two years now.

Last summer, a COVID-safe event dubbed "mini Trooping" was staged at Windsor Castle, and Buckingham Palace has said options for an "alternative parade" were being considered at the Queen's Berkshire home.

Members of the Royal Family have been supporting her throughout the mourning period, with some expected to visit her at Windsor Castle today.

Her special day falls within the two-week period of royal mourning for the Duke of Edinburgh, which is being observed until Friday.

- with The Sun

