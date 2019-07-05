Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Wilsonton Nine murder-accused mentioned in court

Tara Miko
by
5th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NINE people charged over the murder of Toowoomba mother Debbie Combarngo had their matters briefly mentioned in court yesterday.

Lynn Fay Jean Anderson, Shiralee Fernando, Ashley Aaron Fing, Rhianna Jade Fing, Ty Peter Fing, Christine Maree Hall, Jana Leigh Hall, Rhonda Ann Hall and Joshua James Lingwoodock have all been charged with murder.

None were required in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court yesterday for the brief mention of their respective matters.

None have been required to enter any pleas to the charges which include murder, and enter dwelling with intent in company.

The short mention yesterday was to ensure the full brief of evidence had been delivered to the respective legal counsel of each of the accused.

The matters were adjourned back to the same court on August 1.

Ms Combarngo, 37, died in a Wilsonton unit on May 7 last year.

debbie combarngo toowoomba toowoomba court wilsonton 9
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    'Tomfoolery' at mine ends in $2.3mil lawsuit

    premium_icon 'Tomfoolery' at mine ends in $2.3mil lawsuit

    News The CQ mine worker was no longer able to work after the incident which severely injured her arm

    UPDATE: Well known CQ wreckers' shed destroyed by fire

    premium_icon UPDATE: Well known CQ wreckers' shed destroyed by fire

    News 8.40AM: Two large fires caused 'significant damage'

    Stake out of caravan park leads to another crime find

    premium_icon Stake out of caravan park leads to another crime find

    Crime Police were targeting drug sale activity at the time