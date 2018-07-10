Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dominika Cibulkova argues over the line call on Monday. Picture: AP
Dominika Cibulkova argues over the line call on Monday. Picture: AP
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Cibulkova embroiled in sportsmanship storm

by Leo Schlink
10th Jul 2018 7:44 AM

CONTENTIOUSLY dumped from Wimbledon's seedings, Dominika Cibulkova has charged into the quarter-finals - only to be accused of poor sportsmanship.

Dropped from the seedings to accommodate seven-time champion Serena Williams, Cibulkova refused to continue her match during a line-call dispute before eventually downing Hsieh Su-Wei 6-4 6-1.

The match reached flash point when Cibulkova's return in the 10th game was called out and then corrected before Hseih's forehand landed back in play.

Hseih protested to umpire Juan Zhang on losing the point, setting off a 10-minute delay as both players plead their case with Zhang.

"It's my point," Cibulkova said, ignoring the fact she had stopped before Hseih's shot legally landed in.

Leaning on the net post while arguing with Zhang, Cibulkova said she would not continue but eventually relented.

Her cynical behaviour was blasted amid accusations she had claimed a point she knew did not belong to her.

Su-Wei Hsieh queries the line call.
Su-Wei Hsieh queries the line call.

Commentator and former great Tracy Austin said: "She has zero case, it's not her point."

Ironically, Cibulkova's surge to the last eight has her sitting at the top of the draw, usually the domain of the No 1.

The Slovakian will next play 12th seed Jelena Ostapenko, after the Latvian overcame a sluggish start to eliminate Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6 (7-4) 6-0.

Italian Camila Giorgi swept into the last eight with a 6-3 6-4 success over giant-killing Russian Ekaterina Makarova.

Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens continued the tournament's upset theme with a 6-3 7-6 (7-1) elimination of Karolina Pliskova.

Seeded sixth, Pliskova was the highest-ranked woman to reach the last 16.

Her demise leaves 11th seed Angelique Kerber holding that mantle now.

 

Watch all the Wimbledon action on FOX SPORTS with LIVE coverage up until the Quarter Finals. SIGN UP NOW >

Related Items

Show More
dominika cibulkova grand slam wimbledon 2018

Top Stories

    Norths retain prized John Jarro Shield with big win

    premium_icon Norths retain prized John Jarro Shield with big win

    Sport Winning coach pays tribute to spirit shown by Fitzroy/Gracemere

    • 10th Jul 2018 8:36 AM
    Former Rocky woman wrestles with acting success in new movie

    premium_icon Former Rocky woman wrestles with acting success in new movie

    News Stephanie Kutty's star is on the rise in new film, Stardom.

    • 10th Jul 2018 8:19 AM
    Aussie chart-toppers set to tour through CQ

    Aussie chart-toppers set to tour through CQ

    News FOLK-rock band announces Rocky concert

    • 10th Jul 2018 8:00 AM
    Rocky biker to return to riding after serious crash

    premium_icon Rocky biker to return to riding after serious crash

    Motoring RIDER's friend discusses injuries and why he'll keep riding

    Local Partners