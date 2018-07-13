Court record in sight as Serena eyes piece of history

Serena Williams celebrates after advancing to her 10th Wimbledon final.

JUST 10 months after becoming a mother - and surviving life-threatening complications - Serena Williams stands on the cusp of grand slam history.

The American poleaxed German Julia Goerges 6-2 6-4 in 70 minutes to spear into her 10th Wimbledon final.

Victory there would deliver Williams a 24th major singles crown, equalling the tally of Australian Margaret Court, who claimed the last of her majors at the 1973 US Open.

Williams will face Goerges' compatriot Angelique Kerber in Saturday's final and, if successful, she would emulate Evonne Goolagong-Cawley's feat to lift the world's greatest title as a mother.

Just 13 matches into her comeback, Williams was utterly jubilant post-match.

"It's crazy, I don't even know how to feel, literally my fourth tournament back after 16 months out," she said.

"This is not inevitable for me.

"I had a real tough delivery and had several operations. I almost didn't make it.

"I couldn't even walk to my mailbox. I never take anything for granted.

"I'm just happy to be back out here again."

The champion here in 2002-3, 2009-10, 2012 and 2015-16, Williams lost All England Club deciders in 2004 (to Maria Sharapova) and 2008 to her sister Venus.

At 36 years, 293 days, Williams would become the oldest grand slam women's champion in the Open era (post-1968), surpassing her own record from the 2017 Australian Open.

Only Martina Navratilova (nine) and Helen Wills-Moody (eight) have been more successful than Williams at Wimbledon.

Ranked No 181, but seeded 25th because of her outstanding record here, Williams holds a 6-2 record against Kerber.

Goerges cracked first, nudging a forehand wide to trail 2-4 before Williams clinically pocketed the opening set in 34 minutes.

The second set mirrored the first, as the German fell behind in the sixth game with a forehand error.

Serving for the match 5-3, Williams was rocked by Goerges resistance, framing a backhand wide to lose serve.

The revival was abruptly snuffed by Williams, who broke back immediately to claim one of her most cherished victories.