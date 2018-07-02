Serena fumes over ‘failed’ drug test

SERENA Williams has demanded doping control equality after revealing she has been tested five times this year - more than any other American - despite contesting just a handful of tournaments.

And the former world No.1 is angry she is regarded as having failed a test under the world's anti-doping "whereabouts" rule after testers arrived at her Florida house 12 hours ahead of the appointed time.

"So every day, every player gives a time for testing. My time was actually 12 hours later (8.30pm)," Williams said.

"For some reason they showed up in the morning, which they are allowed to do. If I'm not there, then they just leave.

"For whatever reason they didn't leave. They said, I can come back (return to her house).

"I was like, 'I'm totally not in the area because my hour is actually a long time from now. I'm completely so far away.'

"I guess they decided it was a missed test, which really doesn't make sense.

"If you think about it, anyone would logically think about it that I would otherwise have to be home 24 hours a day, or I get a missed test. You only get three missed tests.

Serena Williams attends the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Tennis on The Thames event. Picture: Getty

"For me it's a little frustrating. How can I have a missed test when it's nowhere near the time I should be there? It's really disappointing, shocking. I was just like, That's just weird.

"I'm still trying to figure out why and how that happened. We're in that together."

Chasing a record-equalling 24th singles major at Wimbledon, Williams met US Anti-Doping Association officials to discuss why she was tested so often.

"Normally it (drug testing frequency) goes on ranking. I get it even if I'm No.1. It goes on that number for ranking for 12 months," she said.

"In January that 12 months for me would have been over. How is it I'm getting tested five times in June? It's only June, I've been tested five times.

"I'm okay with that. Literally verbatim I said, 'I'm going with that, as long as everyone is being treated equally.'

Serena Williams holds up the Wimbledon trophy in 2016. Picture: AP

"That's all I care about. I despise having people in our sport that aren't being honest.

"I'm totally okay with testing and I encourage it. I'm okay for it. What I want to know is everyone is getting tested, that we are really working to keep this sport clean.

"It's all about equality. If that's testing everyone five times, let's do it. Let's be a part of it.

"It's just about being equal and not centreing one person out. Just due to the numbers, it looks like I'm being pushed out. Just test everyone equally."

Watch all the Wimbledon action on FOX SPORTS with LIVE coverage up until the Quarter Finals. SIGN UP NOW >