Barty, Gavrilova score impressive wins

ASH Barty and Daria Gavrilova have surged into Wimbledon's third round, capping career-best tournaments, to keep alive Australia's All England Club hopes.

Seeded 25th, Gavrilova became the first Australian to reach the round of 32 with a 6-4 6-1 dismissal of 2011 US Open champion Sam Stosur.

She was quickly followed by 17th seed Barty, who up-ended 2014 runner-up Eugenie Bouchard 6-4 7-5.

Neither had previously reached the third round here.

Barty recovered from 2-5 in the second set to throttle unseeded Bouchard, whose form struggles continue.

With five aces, 27 winners and only 19 unforced errors, Barty was too accomplished for her fellow former junior singles champion.

Serving to level the match at 5-3, Bouchard choked in the face of withering Barty counter-attack and knifed a backhand long to surrender her lead.

Ash Barty on her way to beating Eugenie Bouchard on Thursday night.

And it got progressively worse - and ultimately terminal - for the abrasive Canadian.

From 2-5 down, Barty steamrolled Bouchard, whose disgust at her to break serve for 6-5 was priceless.

Barty will next play either Russian 14th seed Daria Kasatkina or Kazakh Yulia Putintseva.

Coached by Jarryd Maher, Gavrilova was steadier than Stosur, whose sledgehammer serve deserted her completely as the contest wore on.

Gavrilova jumped to a 5-3 first-et lead after Stosur dropped serve with a double fault, clinching the set in 38 minutes in muggy conditions.

The Victorian's edge grew with another service break in the opening game of the second set as Stosur slipped further from contention.

The pattern continued until 5-0, when serving for the match, Gavrilova stumbled as Stosur threatened a belated revival.

Gavrilova needed six match points before breaking Stosur for a five and final time.

Gavrilova has twice progressed to the Australian Open's fourth round - in 2016 and '17 - and also made the French Open's third round last season.

Wimbledon has been traditionally less productive, with just one victory from four visits until this season.

Posting her 20th win from 30 matches with Australians, Gavrilova will next play either American Taylor Townsend or Aliaksandra Sasnovich, or Belarus.

