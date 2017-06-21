25°
Wimbledon awaits: Rocky girl on cusp of stardom

Matty Holdsworth
| 21st Jun 2017 2:30 PM Updated: 5:17 PM
Monique Adamczak and Storm Sanders of Australia jump for joy after their doubles final win in Nottingham.
Monique Adamczak and Storm Sanders of Australia jump for joy after their doubles final win in Nottingham. Jordan Mansfield

TENNIS: Making the step up from International Tennis Federation Pro Circuit (ITF) to the WTA is brutal - it is sink or swim - the survival of the fittest.

All around you are players vying to do the same thing, they want your scalp.

Once you make it, while you're going against better players, it gets easier. The prize-money pays for your travel and your career goes forward.

Rockhampton's Storm Sanders has finally cracked the big time, claiming her first WTA tournament.

The 22-year-old along with fellow Aussie Monique Adamczak won the AEGON Nottingham Open at the weekend, 6-2, 2-6, 10-4.

 

Monique Adamczak and Storm Sanders of Australia pose with the trophy after victory in their Women&#39;s Doubles Final match against Laura Robson and Jocelyn Rae of at the Aegon Open Nottingham at the Nottingham Tennis Centre.
Monique Adamczak and Storm Sanders of Australia pose with the trophy after victory in their Women's Doubles Final match against Laura Robson and Jocelyn Rae of at the Aegon Open Nottingham at the Nottingham Tennis Centre. Jordan Mansfield

Against the number one seeds, it took a super tie-break to get the girls home.

"It is such a great achievement for both myself and Mon, we didn't really come into this tournament expecting to win it," she gushed.

"So when we won that last point of the super tie-break, we were both so happy you couldn't wipe the smile off my face.

"We were both so nervous before going out so we had to keep telling ourselves it was just another match, let's just play how we want to play and stick to it no matter what."

Their win means Wimbledon is well within their sights - something the stuff dreams are made of.

"Because of our win in Nottingham we will be able to play Wimbledon doubles qualifying next week," Storm, whose grandparents still live in Yeppoon, explained.

"I played junior Wimbledon before but not the real thing. Right now I play a mixture of doubles and singles, I really want to do well in singles but my ranking has dropped a lot.

"I am really motivated to improve on it and get back inside the top 250.

"The results in doubles will definitely help my confidence and hopefully I can transfer some of the results into both."

 

Coach Robert Beak.
Coach Robert Beak. PAM MCKAY

Her first coach, Rockhampton's Robert Beak remembered her well, even though she was only seven.

She was difficult to analyse, but amid the mistakes he said she "had something about her".

"We coached her here for a couple of years before her family got transferred to Perth," he said.

"She was scratchy but is really starting to pick it up. I remember saying to another coach that there was something about her, even at seven.

"She always had that bit of desire and talent. The rest is history.

"It is a tough gig to break into the next level, you are fighting for survival.

"But she is just the typical example of someone who has tried her guts out and be rewarded for it."

