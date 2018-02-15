Menu
Win $1000 worth of Scratch-Its

Dorothy Callaghan wishes readers the best of luck in The Morning Bulletin's Scratchies competition.
READY to turn your luck around for 2018?

How does $1000 worth of Instant Scratch-Its sound?

The Morning Bulletin is giving one lucky reader the chance to do just that.

For your chance to win simply fill in the entry form published in The Morning Bulletin and attach a proof of purchase receipt from a newsagent which stocks our daily newspaper.

Include both entry and receipt into an envelope marked "Win $1000 Worth of Scratch-its” and post it to The Morning Bulletin, PO Box 397, Rockhampton 4700.

Alternatively you can place your envelope in the entry box at The Morning Bulletin, conveniently located at 220 Bolsover Street, Rockhampton by 5pm on Friday, March 16.

We will be announcing the winner on Monday, March 19.

The winner will be notified by phone and public notice placed in The Morning Bulletin on Tuesday, March 20.

Terms and Conditions for this competition can be viewed at www.themorning bulletin.com.au/ competitionterms.

Good luck to all our readers.

