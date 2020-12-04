Win $10k cash in Rocky fishing contest

A CASH prize of $10,000 is up for grabs in a new fishing competition launched in the Rockhampton region.

Anglers of all ages and skills are invited to take part in Fishing the Fitzroy’s $10k Thready Competition and try their hand at catching one of the tagged king threadfins currently in the Fitzroy River system.

Assistant Tourism Councillor Tony Williams said the competition was a great addition to the region’s annual fishing tournament calendar.

“Rockhampton is well known as the home of the barramundi, yet the region has many other fish species in the Fitzroy River system including king threadfin,” he said.

“King threadfin are a spectacular hard-fighting fish that can be targeted in barramundi closed season and this competition encourages anglers to come and fish in our region during this period.”

Rockhampton Regional Council’s manager of Tourism and Events Annette Pearce said the cash prize would be given to the first angler lucky enough to catch one of the tagged king threadfin in the Rockhampton region.

“The competition is open to locals and visitors to the region, so we invite all keen anglers to come and fish the Fitzroy for a chance at winning the $10,000 cash prize,” she said.

Ms Pearce said the council’s “Fishing the Fitzroy” campaign had been a success over the past few years and this competition would continue to spread the word about the region’s tourism potential.

“We are excited to bring this new competition to the region and encourage Australians to visit Rockhampton and fish the Fitzroy this holiday period,” she said.

“If you do not have a boat, get in touch with one of the many fishing charters in our region who can take you out for a day on the Fitzroy.

“You can also fish the Fitzroy from one of the many land-based fishing platforms around the region.”

Fishing the Fitzroy’s $10k Thready Competition is now open and closes at midnight on January 31 next year.