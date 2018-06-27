Win a Honda Civic at this year's Black Dog Ball

FOR SIX years, the Black Dog Ball has been a significant fundraiser to help deliver mental health initiatives across Central Queensland.

Long-term sponsor, DC Motors, supporter and sponsors came together last week to launch the 2018 Black Dog Ball and to unveil a brand new Honda Civic to be raffled.

DC Motors' Peter Scherer, in partnership with the Honda Motor Company generously donated the new Civic, valued at more than of $26,000.

"We are proud to continue to partner with the Black Dog Ball and support their endeavours to raise awareness of the importance of mental health and well being,” Peter said.

"We greatly appreciate that funds raised from the ball stay here in Central Queensland, and particularly that funds raised from the raffle of the Honda Civic will boost their activities and initiatives.

"Following on from the success of last year's car raffle where a Honda Jazz was won, we are thrilled to be continue to support this important community event and share in the committee's vision to make a difference.”

The Black Dog Ball has raised in excess of $145,000 since the inaugural event in 2013.

Committee member Debbie Hughes is excited about this year's ball and thrilled that DC Motors and the Honda Motor Company are again supporting the event in such a significant way, along with all of the event's valued sponsors.

"We are fortunate to have such incredible support of the Black Dog Ball, which over the years has gained an enviable reputation as a significant community event,” Mrs Hughes said.

"DC Motors and the Honda Motor Company are huge supporters, not just of the Black Dog Ball, but of many community organisations and causes.

"We are honoured they have again nominated The Black Dog Ball as a worthy recipient for a brand new car to significantly bolster our fundraising efforts.

"The car raffle allows us to create further awareness, and engage the broader community, to break down the barriers around mental ill health and depression.”

Funds raised this year will benefit Anglicare's Youth Programs across rural and remote Central Queensland.

The winner of the Honda Civic will be announced at the ball on Saturday, October 6 at Paradise Lagoons.

Raffle tickets are $100 each, and with only 300 being sold, it represents great odds.

The committee is also offering a payment option of ten weekly instalments of $10.

Tickets for the Honda Civic are on sale now at www.blackdogball.com.au and general release tickets to this year's Black Dog Ball are available for sale on-line from tomorrow.