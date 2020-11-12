Win a weekend away in Livingstone lights competition

A FAMILY trip to Great Keppel Island is the first prize up for grabs to residents wanting to show off their festive spirits.

Livingstone Shire Council’s first Christmas lights competition launched today, in what the council said was an effort to boost morale at the end of a challenging year.

Vibrant Community portfolio holder Councillor Tanya Lynch said the ‘Light Up Livingstone’ initiative was introduced by the council to help lift residents’ spirits.

“This initiative is all about supporting our community which like many, has experienced challenges due to the global pandemic of COVID-19,” she said.

“It’s a great way to foster community spirit and bring us all together.

“If you love Christmas and putting up light displays, this is the perfect opportunity to get involved and spread some Christmas cheer in your neighbourhood.”

There are two competition categories – one for businesses and one for residents.

Entries will be judged on lighting display, use of colour, interactive elements, innovative concepts, and for businesses, window or street appeal.

The prizes for the business competition are long lunches for colleagues and ferry transfers offered by Great Keppel Island Hideaway and Keppel Konnections.

First prize for the resident lights competition is a weekend at Great Keppel Island Hideaway for two adults and two children including meals and ferry transfers.

There are also gift cards up for grabs.

Entries close on Monday, December 7 at 5pm, and entries will be judged on December 10.

The winners will be announced the following week on the council’s Facebook page and website.