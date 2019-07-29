Win for Australia, glory for Colombia

Egan Bernal has become the first Colombian to win the Tour de France when he retained the overall leader's yellow jersey after the 21st and final stage won by Australian Caleb Ewan.

Ewan came from well back in the pack to outsprint Dylan Groenewegen and collect his third stage win of the Tour as the sun set over the Arc de Triomphe at the end of the 130km stage from Rambouillet on Sunday.

⚡️ Jeeze, check out that speed from Caleb Ewan!#TDF2019 pic.twitter.com/VLRlO8zDPi — Le Tour de France UK (@letour_uk) July 28, 2019

The 22-year-old Bernal, the youngest rider to win the race in 110 years, gave Team Ineos - formerly Team Sky - their seventh title in the last eight editions. He beat teammate and defending champion Geraint Thomas of Britain with Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk coming home third.

Also the winner of the white jersey for the best Under-25 rider, Bernal did not win a single stage, but he was first at the top of the Col de l'Iseran when the 19th stage was stopped because of hailstorms and landslides in the Alps.

Kruijswijk's Jumbo-Visma team shone throughout the race, winning four stages through Groenewegen, Wout van Aert, Mike Teunissen and the team time trial. Briton Adam Yates failed to impress but his Mitchelton-Scott team also claimed four stages. Yates' twin brother Simon won two stages while Matteo Trentin and Daryl Impey took one apiece.

France's Julian Alaphilippe, who wore the yellow jersey for 14 days but cracked in the Alps and ended fifth overall, was the race's most exciting rider. The world No. 1, who had looked to become France's first winner since Bernard Hinault in 1985, was voted this year's most aggressive rider after also winning two stages.

"Alaphilippe changed the deal of this Tour de France, no question about it," said Tour director Christian Prudhomme.

"There was also the absence of (four-times champion) Chris Froome, which gave hope to many riders." Slovakian Peter Sagan wrapped up a record seventh green jersey for the points classification, surpassing the previous mark he held jointly with German Erik Zabel.

Frenchman Romain Bardet won the polka dot jersey for the mountains classification, a consolation prize after dropping out of overall contention early on.

Colombia's Egan Bernal, the winner, centre, Slovakia's Peter Sagan wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, left, and France's Romain Bardet wearing the best climber's dotted jersey. Picture: AP Photo/Michel Euler

STAGE RESULT AND FINAL STANDINGS

STAGE

1. Caleb Ewan (AUS/LTS) 3hr4min8sec

2. Dylan Groenewegen (NED/TJV) same time

3. Niccolo Bonifazio (ITA/TDE) s.t.

4. Maximiliano Richeze (ARG/DQT) s.t.

5. Edvald Boasson Hagen (NOR/TDD) s.t.

6. Andre Greipel (GER/PCB) s.t.

7. Matteo Trentin (ITA/MTS) s.t.

8. Jasper Stuyven (BEL/TFS) s.t.

9. Nikias Arndt (GER/SUN) s.t.

10. Peter Sagan (SVK/BOH) s.t.

OVERALL STANDINGS

1. Egan Bernal (COL/INS) 82hr57min0sec

2. Geraint Thomas (WAL/INS) 1:11

3. Steven Kruijswijk (NED/TJV) 1:31

4. Emanuel Buchmann (GER/BOH) 1:56

5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA/DQT) 4:05

6. Mikel Landa (ESP/MOV) 4:23

7. Rigoberto Uran (COL/EF1) 5:15

8. Nairo Quintana (COL/MOV) 5:30

9. Alejandro Valverde (ESP/MOV) 6:12

10. Warren Barguil (FRA/PCB) 7:32

11. Richie Porte (AUS/TFS) 12:43

12. Guillaume Martin (FRA/WGG) 22:08

13. David Gaudu (FRA/GFC) 24:03

14. Fabio Aru (ITA/UAD) 27:41

15. Romain Bardet (FRA/ALM) 30:28

POINTS

1. Peter Sagan (SVK/BOH) 316.

2. Caleb Ewan (AUS/LTS) 248.

3. Elia Viviani (ITA/DQT) 224.

4. Sonny Colbrelli (ITA/TBM) 209.

5. Michael Matthews (AUS/SUN) 201.

6. Matteo Trentin (ITA/MTS) 192.

7. Jasper Stuyven (BEL/TFS) 167.

8. Greg Van Avermaet (BEL/CCC) 149.

9. Dylan Groenewegen (NED/TJV) 146.

10. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA/DQT) 119.

KING OF THE MOUNTAINS

1. Romain Bardet (FRA/ALM) 86.

2. Egan Bernal (COL/INS) 78.

3. Tim Wellens (BEL/LTS) 75.

4. Damiano Caruso (ITA/TBM) 67.

5. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA/TBM) 59.

6. Simon Yates (ENG/MTS) 59.

7. Nairo Quintana (COL/MOV) 58.

8. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ/AST) 45.

9. Steven Kruijswijk (NED/TJV) 44.

10. Mikel Landa (ESP/MOV) 42.

TEAM OVERALL

1. Movistar Team 248hr58min15sec

2. Trek - Segafredo 47:54

3. Team INEOS 57:52

4. EF Education First 1:25:57

5. BORA - hansgrohe 1:29:30

6. Groupama - FDJ 1:42:29

7. Team Jumbo - Visma 1:52:55

8. AG2R La Mondiale 2:08:17

9. UAE Team Emirates 2:10:32

10. Astana Pro Team 2:27:37

