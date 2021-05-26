Win for PM as messy preselection fight avoided

Conservatives in the NSW Liberal Party have cut a deal and withdrawn from challenging Lindsay’s sitting MP Melissa McIntosh.

Conservatives in the NSW Liberal Party gearing up to cause preselection headaches for Prime Minister Scott Morrison have cut a deal and withdrawn from challenging a sitting MP.

Lindsay MP Melissa McIntosh, who is a centre-right factional ally of Mr Morrison, was being challenged by Penrith councillor Mark Davis, with the support of Liberal hard right faction.

Federal member for Lindsay, Liberal Melissa McIntosh, has avoided a preselection challenge. Picture: Richard Dobson

But after intense speculation about whether Mr Morrison would intervene to protect his sitting MP, sources confirmed on Wednesday the conservatives had done a deal to drop the challenge.

One person familiar with the conflict in Lindsay said Mr Morrison had been reluctant to intervene in the preselection issue, and instead considered sending other Liberal MPs into the electorate to boost support for Ms McIntosh.

However that plan appears to have been abandoned in the wake of the ceasefire.

There remain other sitting NSW MPs in the firing line, including Fiona Martin who faces a challenge for her seat of Reid from sports administrator Natalie Baini.

A source familiar with the preselection battle in Reid said there was concern among branch members Ms Reid had not engaged with her local community and was seen as a "blow in" who only settled in the area after choosing to run.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is a key ally of Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke, who is a close ally of Mr Morrison, and moderate North Sydney MP Trent Zimmerman are both also facing challenges.

For the first time each candidate will chosen by branch members after NSW moved to a plebiscite model successfully pushed for by former prime minister Tony Abbott.

This has meant factions have significantly less power to make deals to decide on candidates, making challenges to each sitting MP much less controllable.

As the party conducts its candidate nomination review process, which includes ensuring each nominee is eligible, further challengers may also be convinced not to run.

A Liberal Party source said it was "way too early" to rule a challenger in or out as they could fall foul of the eligibility process, which would mean they were never considered to have nominated.

