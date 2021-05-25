WIN News axes Coast bulletins for statewide editions

The Sunshine Coast will lose its WIN News bulletin as the network moves to introduce a statewide bulletin across regional Queensland instead.

The news is seen as yet another blow to regional journalism.

It is unknown how many jobs will be affected.

WIN Network chief executive Andrew Lancaster only confirmed in a statement that the change would result "in a reduction in news gathering staff".

The revelation comes after Nine announced it would shut down multiple regional news bureaus, including the Sunshine Coast, in March.

In a statement WIN confirmed it would move its weeknight bulletins to 5.30pm and commence statewide half-hour news in Queensland, Victoria and in the western areas of southern New South Wales.

WIN News broadcasts local bulletins in Cairns, Townsville, Rockhampton, the Sunshine Coast and Toowoomba.

WIN News in Wollongong, Canberra and Tasmania will continue to be broadcast in the new timeslot of 5.30pm.

The new statewide bulletins would broadcast into the additional regions of Mackay, Bundaberg and Hervey Bay.

Mr Lancaster said the new state bulletins would deliver the most important stories from across the respective states.

He said some jobs would be affected.

"The move to state-based bulletins in Queensland and Victoria will result in a reduction in news gathering staff in these regions as well as in the News production facility in Wollongong," he said.

Mr Lancaster said WIN would make every attempt to redeploy, second or retrain any impacted employees.

"We will be working through a process over the coming weeks to determine the resources, skills and experience required to continue to gather and tell local stories in the state bulletins," he said.

"WIN has always prided itself on delivering local news and whilst some of these changes are impactful, the statewide WIN News bulletins will be telling local stories across more regional communities with the most important stories of the day."