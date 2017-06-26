26°
Win ringside tickets to see Jeff Horn take on Manny Pacquiao

26th Jun 2017 5:00 AM

JEFF Horn has had his final sparring session for the Battle of Brisbane with Manny Pacquiao on Sunday, July 2.

The former Brisbane school teacher is ready to go for his shot at the WBO world welterweight title and you could be at Suncorp Stadium too, thanks to Main Event and Foxtel.

We have one double pass to give away to see Horn take on eight-time world champion and all-time boxing great Pacquiao at the home of Queensland sport. You will also win a $2000 travel voucher.

You and a mate could be ringside what could be one of the biggest days in Australian sporting history.

Forget the upcoming Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor side show, this will be the place to be seen when hopefully the Hornet stings the Pacman.

All you have to do is enter and the passes could be yours.

Horn is finalising his preparations and he is ready to go.

Are you?

Enter now

 

For those of you unlucky in the draw, don't forget to watch it live through Fox Sports.

