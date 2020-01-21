WIND FARM: $2 billion project starting at grassroots

THE company behind a $2 billion dollar wind farm that could transform Maryborough's energy landscape has taken a surprisingly grassroots approach to getting the project off the ground.

For two days, residents across the Fraser Coast will be invited to information sessions which will reveal what the project will look like, possible impacts and job opportunities, the planning and studies that have gone into the project.

Jane Daniels, Forest Wind Holding's head of stakeholder engagement, said it was important to keep people informed about the project.

"We will have members of the team there to tell everyone about the project, what it will look like, talk about all the planning and technical studies, environment and ecology studies, aviation noise assessments, electronic interference - all the things that are done as part of the development application," Ms Daniels said.

"We will have members of the team there to tell everyone about the project, what it will look like, talk about all the planning and technical studies, environment and ecology studies, aviation noise assessments, electronic interference - all the things that are done as part of the development application," Ms Daniels said.

She said when planning the project, which will include placing 226 wind turbines across state forest land between Gympie and Maryborough, great effort had been made to reduce impacts on neighbouring communities.

Ms Daniels said while it was legislated that the turbines be at least 1.5km away from homes, the distance had been doubled when the future location of the turbines was planned.

While the first two information sessions will focus on any concerns and on revealing the details of the project to the community, Ms Daniels said there would be further sessions down the track to discuss job and business opportunities.

She said people should not feel like they couldn't ask those questions at the upcoming events, with people free to ask how many jobs would be created and what types of roles would be available.

"We want to get out there and share information about the project and why we think it's a great idea for the region," she said.

"It will bring a lot of opportunities for the community."

Part of the project will go ahead on native title land and Ms Daniels said the business was eager to work alongside the Butchulla people and discuss land use and cultural heritage.

The first session will be held at Kia Ora Memorial Hall on February 8 from 9am to 11am, with the second session will be held at Tinana Hall on the same day from 2pm to 4pm.

Another session will be held at Poona on February 9 from 9am to 11am at Poona Centenary Hall.

The wind farm would generate approximately 1200 megawatts at capacity, which has the capacity to power more than 550,000 homes.

Last month, Minister for State Development Cameron Dick said the Forest Wind Holdings project could create about 440 construction jobs and boost renewables supply for the state's energy needs.

Mr Dick said the proposed wind farm would be located within state forest land between Gympie and Maryborough.

"It would co-exist with established southern pine timber plantations that support our forestry industry," Mr Dick said.

"This could increase Queensland's installed power generation capacity by approximately nine per cent."