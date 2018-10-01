Wind gusts batter footy fans in overnight storm

GUSTY winds sent chills down the spines of footy fans last night as wild weather bore down on Central Queensland.

Although a severe weather warning for Capricornia was cancelled by the Bureau of Meteorology, Rockhampton and Yeppoon copped the edges of the storm cell which dropped rain and hail around Gladstone.

Wind gusts up to 56kmh rattled Rocky as the NRL Grand Final was about to kick off.

Despite the battering, no rain was recorded.

Yeppoon also recorded high wind gusts of 59kmh around 7pm which dropped temperatures on the coast.

Further west, Emerald copped 52kmh winds around 10.35pm despite no rain falling anywhere around the region.

Warmer and calmer weather is expected for the rest of the week with temperatures of 28°C expected for Rockhampton.

There is a slight chance of rain up to 5mm expected to drop around the region by next week.

Yeppoon

Tuesday: Sunny. Winds east to southeasterly 20 to 30 km/h. Overnight temperatures falling to between 13 and 16 with daytime temperatures reaching around 30.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Winds east to southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light during the morning then becoming east to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h during the afternoon. Overnight temperatures falling to between 12 and 16 with daytime temperatures reaching around 30.

Rockhampton

Tuesday: Sunny. Winds southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h tending easterly 25 to 30 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Light winds.

Emerald:

Tuesday: Sunny. Light winds becoming easterly 20 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening.