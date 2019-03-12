Wind gusts of 98kmh hit Rocky as severe storm rolls in

Lightning lights up the Gracemere skyline in a storm that gives Rockhampton region some much needed rain.

Kerri-Anne Mesner

7.15pm: The worst of the thunderstorm has passed Rockhampton for the time being leaving 17.8mm in the airport rain gauge while Gladstone copped an absolute deluge with 78mm in 40 minutes.

Elsewhere Yeppoon has received 14.2mm so far with wind gusts of 50kmh as the storm crosses the coastal town.

In Rockhampton the temperature dropped from 33 degrees at 5pm to 21 degrees at 5.45pm as the storm arrived.

At 7.10pm the Bureau of Meteorology issued another severe thunderstorms warning for the next several hours for possible damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours in parts of the Central Coast and Whitsundays, Central Highlands and Coalfields and Capricornia districts. Locations which may be affected include Gladstone, Yeppoon, Marlborough, St Lawrence and Byfield.

6.30pm: Reports of trees down, power out, flash flooding and injuries as violent storm continues

At 6.18pm there was report of water entering a building in Denham St with the power still connected while elsewhere there were reports of wide power outages across South Rockhampton .

At 6.07pm there was a report of a man injured in Penlington St after a rope he was using to secure a tree swung back and hit him in the eye.

At 6.29pm there was a report of a women being injured after slipping over on Lakes Creek Rd.

Trees are down in Hunter St and in Potts St.

A tree is down outside the Hall State School.

5.55pm: Wind gusts of 98kmh are hitting Rockhampton as the city is pounded by a powerful thunderstorm.

The powerful gusts of 98kmh were recorded at 5.36pm and 5.37pm as the storm descended on the Rockhampton District.

Lightning over Gracemere Kerri-Anne Mesner

The line of storms stretches from north of Rockhampton to Bundaberg.

Only 12mm of rain was in the BoM gauge at Rockhampton Airport at 5.50pm but that had fallen in about 10 minutes.

The falls are much heavier in other parts of the city.

BoM radar shows heavy rain hitting CQ BoM

5.25pm: An 83kmh wind gust has been recorded at Blackwater at 4.28pm this afternoon as a line of powerful storms rolls across Central Queensland.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe storm warning for Capricornia areas at 5.19pm with the threat of damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Rockhampton, Calliope, Miriam Vale and Mount Morgan.

Satellite image shows severe storms hitting Central Queensland BSCH

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.