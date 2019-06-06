Wind whips up mayhem on CQ waters

THE stinking wind has arrived again, just in time for the weekend. Not much chance of an offshore fish until at least Wednesday.

All forecasts show that creeks are going to be the best option and, even then, finding somewhere out of the wind will be tricky.

Reports from the Fitzroy say that barramundi and salmon have started moving back up to town in some numbers.

Pjay Fliedner with a fine red he landed offshore Yeppoon. Contributed

Quite a few fish have been located in town and will be worth a crack when everywhere else is getting harder to fish in the wind.

Locating the fish school and working the tides is the key.

There were plenty of grunter caught in the last week although the majority coincided with the new moon. As we approach the full moon they should pick up again in Coorooman Creek and Corio Bay.

Mitchell Dowlind caught this big cod fishing out of Yeppoon. Contributed

The river is a bit harder to predict and the water quality makes a huge difference to where they will be.

If the water continues to improve all the way to town then they may show at Devil's Elbow and the yacht basin.

There is a very good chance of a catch in the jew holes around Port Alma and Connor's Creek. Despite the drop in temperature there were some very nice buck crabs taken this week.

We struck a patch of gold, landing five over 200mm from seven keepers. Whiting fishers have had a slow start to winter and only time and effort appears to get the feed.

Flathead remain steady through most of the systems and the best spots are the drains and channels running of the sand or mud banks near the creek entrances.

For the guys who like to walk the beaches with baits or plastics, winter time is the best.

The Keppel group have a multitude of beaches where there is a chance of outstanding captures almost every day.

The many bait schools that either inhabit the waters or pass through, bring in a bunch of predators.

Queenfish, several different trevally, the lesser mackerels, flathead, bream and a variety of reefies turn up to get any easy feed. Yellowtail kingfish and cobia often venture over the flats on the incoming tide in the evening.

We have landed both of these fishing in as little as 1200mm of water within six metres of the beach.

We always take a cast net and grab some bait whenever the lures don't do the trick.

The mouths of Corio Bay and Coorooman Creek are great spots on the mainland with easy access and great beach fishing at times. Whiting, blue salmon, bream and flathead work the gutters and flats over the incoming tide.

Thanks to Kalka Bait and Tackle, Bluefin Sports, Rosslyn Bay Kiosk, Stanage Bay Marine, Cooee Bay Marine and The Secret Spot, the locals who not only support the fishing column but also the fishing and boating community across the whole of CQ. Contact me at ifishcq2@bigpond.com

Send your emails or photos in to be eligible for next round of prize draws.