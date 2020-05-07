Winding back restrictions

STATE RECOVERS: With the number of new COVID-19 cases dropping and the infection curve is flattening the discussion is shifting to what happens next.

GIVEN Queensland’s success crushing the coronavirus pandemic, our politicians are now looking towards the future to plan what happens next.

The good news continues to come in with Queensland recording zero new confirmed COVID-19 cases yesterday.

There are only 52 active cases remaining in the state with nine people still being treated in hospital with four in ICU.

Queensland’s total number of infections stands at 1043 with 985 people now recovered and six people sadly passing away from the disease.

There have been over 120,000 tests since the outbreak earlier this year, including about 2400 more in the past 24 hours.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said no new cases was good news, and her government was now shifting its focus towards jobs.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk provides an update on COVID-19 at Parliament House. (News Corp / Attila Csaszar)

She said her government would be holding meetings today with tourism operators and the hospitality industry.

“A lot of work continues behind the scenes of making sure that we have our road map in place for the recovery,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“Of course that is front and centre. We need to get people back to work. We need to get people back into jobs.”

While the Queensland Government continues to finalise its recovery plan, the LNP have seized the initiative by releasing their own proposal to reopen the state’s economy.

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington said thousands of Queensland businesses were hanging on by their fingertips and they needed to know when and how the state’s economic recovery would begin.

Yesterday she unveiled the LNP’s four-stage plan intended to give businesses certainty, calling on Queenslanders to provide feedback on their road map to recovery.

Queensland Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington has laid out her party’s road map to recovery plan. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

“Queenslanders have made huge sacrifices to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“The LNP believes we need a road map to give businesses the hope and ambition and certainty for a restart,” Ms Frecklington said.

“We cannot be complacent about the virus, but we cannot be complacent about the future either.

“Business can’t be left in the dark, they need to know what the plan looks like to restart the economy, they need certainty.”

She said the LNP’s recovery road map was staged and measured and would depend on the continued control of coronavirus and social-distancing rules.

Following wider consultation with Queensland business, she said the plan could be further adapted.

In phase one of the plan, cafes, restaurants and shops would be allowed to open for business by the last week of May.

Border and intrastate travel restrictions would also be partially eased.

Other businesses and community facilities, such as public pools and libraries, would be reopened in three further phases throughout June and July. All restrictions on intrastate travel would be lifted by mid-July.

Deputy LNP leader Tim Mander said it was necessary to give Queensland businesses certainty. Picture: PETER CARRUTHERS

LNP Deputy Leader and Shadow Treasurer Tim Mander said the party had already held in-depth discussions with Queensland businesses on how best to get the economy moving again.

“The LNP’s plan is staged and careful and each phase would only proceed if coronavirus is still contained,” Mr Mander said.