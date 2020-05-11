Windows smashed, holes in abandoned bowls club

The North Rockhampton Bowls Club was passed in at auction.

IT WAS once a well-maintained venue but now the North Rockhampton Bowls Club is looking more and more dilapidated and abandoned each day.

There are holes in the roof, shade sails are torn and mangled, and the lawn is overgrown and filled with weeds.

It would be a heartbreaking sight for the hundreds of volunteers who kept the club looking pristine over the years.

The club closed its doors for the last time on September 17, 2018 and the venue has fallen into disarray since.

The club was forced to close as it couldn’t afford to a pay an $42,561 AGL electricity bill and the owners attempted to sell the building.

It was put on the market and then failed to sell at auction in February 2019.

The venue has been in the hands of the ANZ bank since June 2019.

In a response to The Morning Bulletin this week, ANZ advised the venue was still being prepared for sale.

This is the same response that was provided in October 2019, when ANZ said it had liaised with local agents and it was expected a sale campaign would begin once the outstanding issues had been resolved, and the site had been cleaned.

Since then, there has been even more damage sustained to the building.

A large hole has appeared in the roof and various windows have been smashed, presumably from the hailstorm last month.

The building was last listed for sale at $990,000, marketed as suitable for a community centre, art gallery, community hall, museum, education establishment, indoor sports and recreation club, restaurant, function facility, church or a childcare centre.

Prior to the closure, the club had 126 fully paid up members and 500 social members, who had since dispersed through various other local bowls clubs, the ex club president Allan Gabel told The Morning Bulletin previously.

The original building was constructed in 1940 with a clubhouse added in 1996 and an extension done in 2007.

The Glenmore Rd, Park Avenue site has an land area of 11450m2 with a building area of 1797m2. The land was valued in December 2018 at $130,000

The site overlooks the Fitzroy River and the building itself has a large modern commercial kitchen, bistro, bar, gaming room, administration areas, caretakers residence and a greenkeeper’s shed.