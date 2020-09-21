Windows smashed, vehicle destroyed in overnight crime

A Land Rover Discovery was last week destroyed in a brazen act of vandalism in North Rockhampton.

A LUXURY vehicle has been left destroyed following a brazen act of vandalism in North Rockhampton late last week.

Police allege a number of unknown offenders located the Land Rover Discovery outside a Webber Ave address, Kawana between September 17 and 19.

It is then that the offenders are believed to have taken weapons to the vehicle, rendering it too damaged to operate.

Both its front and rear windshields were left shattered, interior components on a dashboard ripped out and multiple panels also dented.

Police say the brazen act of vandalism would have taken a considerable amount of time, as well as create a substantial amount of noise in the area.

Offenders were able to make off with fishing equipment and a tool from inside the vehicle.

Unfortunately, the incident was not the only crime to rattle a number of frustrated residents across the region.

On Sunday evening a male, believed to be 30 years old, gained entry to a Philips St residence at Berserker.

It is understood a Herschel carry bag, a wallet, and cigarettes were taken from the property.

The alleged offender is described asindigenous in appearance and about 30 years old.

He was reportedly wearing a blue and yellow baseball cap, blue and yellow AFL singlet, footy shorts and red thongs at the time of the offence.

In a separate offence, an unknown offender was able to steal alcohol, along with a number of tools and construction equipment from a Kerrigan St residence at Frenchville.

The incident occurred in broad daylight between 11am and 5.15pm this past Friday.

That same evening an unknown offender also broke into a Davis Street property at The Range, stealing a number of personal belongings.

It is understood reportedly took a wallet and bank cards during the incident.