Embattled Barbera empire gets wind-up reprieve

A COMPANY connected to the embattled Barbera family smallcrops empire has been given a reprieve after a creditor asked for a four-week adjournment to its wind-up application.

Barbera Farms, which was itself was wound up on April 11, is attempting to wind-up Barbera Family Farms which is now known as A.C.N 605 684 295.

The legal representative for Barbera Farms was granted an adjournment until May 27 for the wind-up application over an alleged $1.1 million debt.

Barbera Family Farms is one of more than a dozen companies under the directorship of family patriarch Giatano (Guy) Barbera.

The Barbera's have been farming zucchinis, capsicum and tomatoes in the Bundaberg region for almost 50 years.

Currently the family operates under M & R Farms and Guy's 21-year-old son Mason is the director.

Mason was the sole director of Barbera Family Farms until April 2 when, amid the $1.1 million lawsuit, he was replaced by his father.

"I'm not taking the fall for him. It's not his debt," Barbera recently told The Courier-Mail.

"He was trying to help the family out. He does not owe that money."

Of the companies Guy is a director, four are being pursued for some $10 million.

Among those four are Barbera Fresh which is believed to owe $5.7 million and Barbera Properties with more than $1.45 million of alleged debts.

A legal representative for Barbera Farms would not comment on the reasons for the adjournment other than he was under instructions.

Barbera Farms, which was under the directorship of New South Wales-based Matt Maley, was wound-up in the Supreme Court with more than $1.4 million of alleged debts.

Barbera's daughter Courtney was the sole shareholder of Barbera Farms when it was wound-up. She was also once a director of Barbera Farms, from its inception on February 9, 2017 until July 2, 2018.

Mr Maley is also the director of LPG#1 which has a "large secured debt", according to the liquidator for Barbera Properties, James Imray from Rodgers Reidy.

Mr Maley was contacted for comment.

Guy Barbera recently told The Courier Mail that the assortment of companies that have been registered with the family name, that include Barbera Holdings, Barbera Bowen Properties, Barbera Fresh, Barbera Packers, Barbera Properties and Barbera Plant & Equipment and date back to the early nineties, was not unusual.

"The companies are set up for reasons, we go by our accountants … we are farmers, not legal people or accountants," he said.

"The structures are done with no malice. They are normal structures."