Windy miserable weather for Capricornia set to continue

OVERCAST CQ: The miserable cloudy weather is going to stick around for a while yet. Steph Allen

DAMP and chilly weather with a side order of gusty wind is on the meteorological menu for Capricornia, not only for the rest of today but for tomorrow also.

Wind has buffeted this region with strong gusts approaching 50km/h recorded in Rockhampton, Mackay, Yeppoon, Gladstone and as far west as Blackwater.

The bleak midday maximum temperatures, kept low by drizzly rain and overcast skies, are poised to deteriorate further tomorrow.

Rockhampton's thermometer currently sits on 18°C, it only made it up to 20.4°C today and will be lucky to surpass the forecast temperature of 21°C tomorrow.

Latest weather radar for Capricornia BoM

Today's rain gauge has collected a miserly 0.6mm so far, but that was set to improve with an 80 per cent chance of 6 -15mm of rain predicted for tomorrow.

Yeppoon has recorded the same temperatures and rain falls as Rockhampton today and was expected to follow suit tomorrow.

On Wednesday, Capricornia has a slight chance of a thunderstorm with winds continuing to come from the east to southeasterly at 15 to 20 km/h with overnight temperatures falling to between 13 and 16 with daytime temperatures reaching between 17 and 22.

Thursday was expected to be partly cloudy with a slight (20%) chance of a shower and light winds with overnight temperatures falling to between 11 and 15 with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 20s.

The four day forecast shows the potential for some promising rainfall totals up to 50mm in some parts of western Capricornia.