Wine and yoga: The perfect night out in Yeppoon

BALANCING ACT: Crystal Rose says her wine and yoga classes remind people to slow down the pace of life. Shayla Bulloch

YOGA and wine - it is an interesting combination and one that Yeppoon woman Crystal Rose is testing out.

The qualified yoga teacher held her first yoga and wine night last Friday at the Attic Espresso Bar in Yeppoon's James St.

The event was a great success, Ms Rose said.

"The first night was really good, it booked out really quickly,” Ms Rose said.

"It was a really nice chance for new people to enjoy yoga and interact with people they normally wouldn't see and it builds that sense of community.”

Basic Vinyasa yoga was practised on the night, designed for beginners.

"Anyone can come along,” Ms Rose said.

"It's always a good way to come into, it is a slow yoga flow to start with the wine so it was a bit more fun to start with.”

The Byfield-born woman has previously taught yoga therapy at a mental health and drug and rehabilitation retreat.

She also previously hosted the yoga and wine sessions in the Sunshine Coast.

Ms Rose says it is a way of "consciously drinking and getting into a more aware state of mind when being tipsy”.

The yoga is taught incorporating your wine glass - for many poses you have to hold it but for some there is a stable block to rest it on.

"Even I had a good turn at spilling it on myself,” Ms Rose said.

She sees the session becoming more popular in the area.

"I think Yeppoon is progressing towards more yoga studios and teachers and there is going to be a bigger market later on,” she said.

YOGA AND WINE NIGHT:

At the Attic Espresso Bar, James St, Yeppoon

The next one is on September 14 at 6pm

Entry: $15 cash, bring your own mat and wine