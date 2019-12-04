Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Marijuana in a jar. Cannabis joint. Medical or recreative
Marijuana in a jar. Cannabis joint. Medical or recreative
News

Wine, pot taken to mental health residential centre

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
4th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ADDICT decided to take a cask of wine and marijuana to a mental health centre.

Geoffrey Robert Skewes, 40, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 3 to one count of possessing marijuana.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Skewes attended the mental health service, Step Up Step Down, in Gladstone on March 13.

He said at 12.30pm the defendant entered the discussion room and a doctor approached him about drugs and alcohol on the premises.

Snr Const Rumford said Skewes had taken a cask of wine and 3.2g of marijuana to the short-term sub-acute residential service.

Defence lawyer Jack Blackburn said Skewes had been on a disability support pension since 2008 after a very serious traffic accident where he died at the scene and was revived by emergency services.

He said Skewes had struggled with his grandfather’s death and was using drugs.

Mr Blackburn said his client was not spoken to by police until November.

He said Skewes was in his final week of the Gumbi Gumbi rehabilitation course.

Skewes was sentenced to a 12-month probation order.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘People just need a chance’: Rocky business changing lives

        premium_icon ‘People just need a chance’: Rocky business changing lives

        News Having a steady job can transform the life of a person living with a disability.

        VOTE NOW: Who is the best dentist in Central Queensland?

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who is the best dentist in Central Queensland?

        Business You’ve given us our nominations and now it’s time to vote! Vote for your favourite...

        Councillors get along this time

        premium_icon Councillors get along this time

        News THEY weren’t cracking Christmas bonbons but Livingstone Shire councillors were...

        ‘There is no perfect site’ rehab centre progresses to next stage

        premium_icon ‘There is no perfect site’ rehab centre progresses to next...

        Health After listening to what was going to happen in their community it was time for...