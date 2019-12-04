Wine, pot taken to mental health residential centre

AN ADDICT decided to take a cask of wine and marijuana to a mental health centre.

Geoffrey Robert Skewes, 40, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 3 to one count of possessing marijuana.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Skewes attended the mental health service, Step Up Step Down, in Gladstone on March 13.

He said at 12.30pm the defendant entered the discussion room and a doctor approached him about drugs and alcohol on the premises.

Snr Const Rumford said Skewes had taken a cask of wine and 3.2g of marijuana to the short-term sub-acute residential service.

Defence lawyer Jack Blackburn said Skewes had been on a disability support pension since 2008 after a very serious traffic accident where he died at the scene and was revived by emergency services.

He said Skewes had struggled with his grandfather’s death and was using drugs.

Mr Blackburn said his client was not spoken to by police until November.

He said Skewes was in his final week of the Gumbi Gumbi rehabilitation course.

Skewes was sentenced to a 12-month probation order.