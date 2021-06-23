Menu
The wine was recalled over a packaging fault.
News

Wine recall over glass fragment fears

23rd Jun 2021 7:51 AM | Updated: 8:38 AM

A brand of red wine has been recalled over fears the bottle may contain fragments of glass due to a packaging fault.

The Food Standards Authority Australia issued the urgent recall on Tuesday for Zilzie Wines’ Meraki Shiraz 2020 vintage (750ml).

“The recall is due to the presence of foreign matter (glass) from a packaging fault,” the food authority said.

“Food products containing glass may cause injury if consumed.”

Meraki Shiraz 2020 vintage has been recalled over glass fears. Picture: Food Standards Authority
The product was available to purchase from Liquor Stax outlets across NSW, Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia.

Its relevant date marking is lot number L20259.

Consumers have been warned not drink the product and return it for a full refund.

For further information call Zilzie Wines on 1800 718 500.

