BLANC DE BLANC, 2012
BLANC DE BLANC, 2012 Danny Kildare
Food & Entertainment

WINE REVIEW: Barringwood sparkles for Tassie wine

by REGAN DREW, WINE WORDS
15th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
Tasmania is officially recognised as only having one GI (geographic indicator) yet there are several distinct regions where vineyards flourish. Barringwood makes its home in the verdant central north area of the state, where most aspects of the winery and vineyard business are overseen by locally raised Vanessa Bagot. Their three sparkling wines are a special focus.

BLANC DE BLANC, 2012

100 per cent chardonnay. A youthful pale lemon clear with excited effervescence. Lemon skin and peach flesh with a mineral spine and oyster shell. A crystal clean front, building complexity and depth through the palate. A serious wine of tension, grip and balance. Rating: 9/10 RRP: $80 Alc: 11.5%

TASMANIAN CUVEE, NV
TASMANIAN CUVEE, NV

TASMANIAN CUVEE, NV

Light stonefruit skin and richer peach cobbler depth with hints of strawberry skin and soft breadcrust. Soft and approachable mousse with expressive red currant and cherry Danish. A fine crisp tail with a biscuity snap. Rating: 8/10 RRP: $32 Alc: 12%

CLASSIC CUVEE, 2014
CLASSIC CUVEE, 2014

CLASSIC CUVEE, 2014

Traditional blend of chardonnay, pinot noir and pinot meunier. Well-defined aromas: cool, restrained white peach and nectarine stonefruit over richer brioche and cherry blossom. The palate shows hints of toasty complexity before a dusty, tightly gripped finish. Rating: 9/10 RRP: $48 Alc: 12%

