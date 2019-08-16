Menu
REV V, PINOT ROSÉ, 2018 MARGARET RIVER SINGLE VINEYARD
Food & Entertainment

WINE REVIEW: We can say praise be to Reverend V

by REGAN DREW, WINE WORDS
16th Aug 2019 12:00 PM
Reverend V is the stylishly packaged off-shoot of Vinaceous Wines. The business side is managed by affable Nick Stacy while winemaking falls to the capable hands of Mike Kerrigan. With a focus on sourcing fruit from sustainable, sub-regional vineyards, the wines offer excellent balance and value for money.

Trademark musk sticks and strawberries and cream, light quince aromas. Fruit ripeness for palate appeal yet finishing dry with ruby grapefruit citrus cut. A refreshing, multifaceted rosé ideal for many cuisine types.

Rating: 8.5/10 RRP: $25 Alc: 13%

REV V, SYRAH, 2017
Indicating a stylistic difference in winemaking. From the cool end of WA, Mount Barker. Peppery nose, blueberry and raspberry fruit with fine chocolate. Finely textured with delicious ripe fruit delivering a suave and seductive wine.

Rating: 8.75/10 RRP: $25 Alc: 14.5%

REV V, CABERNET SAUVIGNON, 2017
Almost a breakfast table nose: brambly cassis (not quite jam), black tea and fresh toasty char aromas. Juicy, yet structured and layered palate with plenty of blackberry and a dark yeast trait that is far from unattractive. A modern cabernet with elegant tannins.

Rating: 9/10 RRP: $25 Alc: 14%

