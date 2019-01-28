Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Estate, Riesling, 2018.
Estate, Riesling, 2018. Jay Heifetz for Bottleshots Phot
Food & Entertainment

WINE REVIEW: Winemaker knows his way around a riesling

by REGAN DREW, WINE WORDS
28th Jan 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Rob Diletti, owner and winemaker at Castle Rock Estate in the Great Southern region of Western Australia, has forged a name for himself as a "riesling wrangler”.

Two of his four rieslings claimed multiple trophies and gold medals at Perth Royal Wine Show, Royal Melbourne Wine Show and Wine Show of Western Australia last year.

ESTATE, RIESLING, 2018

Subtle, delicate white rocks and soft white blossoms. Exquisitely textured, precise palate. Light citrus with a crisp, juicy green apple acid profile. The tail trails long. Persistence and balance in lockstep. Rating: 9/10 RRP: $25 Alc: 11.5%

Skywalk, Riesling, 2018.
Skywalk, Riesling, 2018. Jay Heifetz for Bottleshots Phot

SKYWALK, RIESLING, 2018

Named after the suspended walkway around the Castle Rock landmark in the Porongurup National Park. Aromatic, juicy lime fruit on the nose with a flavour packed, yet tight, palate. Food friendly with a fine chalky grip. A steal at the price. Rating: 9/10 RRP: $20 Alc: 11%

Great Southern, Shiraz, 2015.
Great Southern, Shiraz, 2015. Jay Heifetz for Bottleshots Phot

GREAT SOUTHERN, SHIRAZ, 2015

Here's proof they make quality red wine too. Almost four years of age and still fresh. Plenty of spices: black pepper, vanilla bean, pipe tobacco and clove over plum and chocolate. Ripe, bright and ready to go. Rating: 8/10 RRP: $30 Alc: 13.5%

vinonotebook.com

castle rock estate regan drew riesling rob diletti western australia wine words
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Weight loss journey: How this man plans to lose 100kg

    Weight loss journey: How this man plans to lose 100kg

    Health This father is on a mission to help people transform their lifestyle: 'I had built a 'fat fort' and was hiding in my body and felt trapped'

    Will the rain come for a thirsty Central Queensland?

    premium_icon Will the rain come for a thirsty Central Queensland?

    Weather What Central Queensland can expect as the north experiences a deluge

    What's open and closed in CQ on Australia Day holiday

    premium_icon What's open and closed in CQ on Australia Day holiday

    Whats On The cafes and venues open in Rockhampton and Yeppoon

    Latest figures show state of the construction sector in CQ

    premium_icon Latest figures show state of the construction sector in CQ

    Business Tight vacancy rates don't seem to have made an impact yet