Find out which one of these dogs was voted the cutest dog across the region.

Central Queensland dog lovers sent in close to 100 photos of their furry friends, and after handing it over to the readers to decide, the cutest dog across Central Highlands, Isaac and Barcaldine regions has been named.

The polls were close, with such a large range of cuties to choose from, but Central Queensland News readers voted and five-year-old Frank was crowned the region’s cutest dog.

Frank with his mum Hayley Smith.

Emerald’s Hayley Smith, who submitted the winning picture, has had Frank since he was just 14 weeks old.

“He was given to me in a split-second decision as the original owners couldn’t look after him anymore,” she said.

“He was only meant to stay with me for a few days before he could secure a spot with a rescue group, but five years later I couldn’t get rid of him if I tried.

“He’s a velcro dog, always stuck next to me.”

The gentle giant was voted the region’s cutest dog.

Frank is a German Shepherd cross with a Belgian Groenendael and best described as a “gentle, intuitive giant”.

“Beside being incredibly cute, Frank is a gentle intuitive giant. He just adores people, especially kids and is also very loyal,” Ms Smith said.

He loves to soak in the pool after a long walk and playing with anything his brother Zeus is holding.

While he can be pretty fussy when eating, his favourite treat is whole sardines.

Frank with his brother Zeus.

“I think he’s the cutest dog in CQ as he is always walking around with a happy smiling face and swishing tail. He can light up anyone’s day,” Ms Smith said.

“It’s nice to know that my opinion wasn’t all bias and I’m so happy that other people think he’s pretty cute.

“If you ask him, I’m sure he’d agree.”

Originally published as Winner: Central Highlands’ cutest dog has been revealed