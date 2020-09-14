Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
WINNER: Officials on the hunt for a Division one lotto winner, who purchased the ticket from an Emerald news agent.
WINNER: Officials on the hunt for a Division one lotto winner, who purchased the ticket from an Emerald news agent.
News

WINNER: CQ store sold unclaimed lotto ticket worth $621K

Kristen Booth
14th Sep 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ONE lucky person is holding a winning Division one lotto ticket purchased from an Emerald news agent.

The Lott is searching for the holder of an unclaimed division one winning ticket from Saturday’s Lotto draw (4085), for $621,499.92.

Owners of NewsXpress Central Highlands, Peter and Sally Murphy, were excited to know someone’s life was about to change forever.

“It’s a bit exciting when every customer walks in, you never know who it could be,” Mr Murphy said.

“It’s very exciting. We’re very happy for whoever it is and hopefully it’ll change their lives forever.”

The Central Highlands store has sold several division two winning tickets but this is the first division one.

There were eight division one winning entries from Saturday’s draw, each claiming $621,499.92.

Three winners were in Queensland, with the others in Victoria, New South Wales and one in Tasmania.

emerald news agent golden casket gold lotto division one prize lotto winner newsxpress saturday lotto
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen swerves car to miss hitting animal, crashes into tree

        Premium Content Teen swerves car to miss hitting animal, crashes into tree

        Motoring Paramedics treated the male for an arm injury and he was taken to Rockhampton hospital

        COURT LIST: 70+ names to front the magistrate this Monday

        Premium Content COURT LIST: 70+ names to front the magistrate this Monday

        Crime See the full list for appearances due in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today...

        MORNING REWIND: Catch up on the headlines over the weekend

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Catch up on the headlines over the weekend

        News Read some of the top stories here and the links to the letters to the editors and...

        Key Capricornia players to watch at state titles

        Premium Content Key Capricornia players to watch at state titles

        Hockey Qld secondary schoolboys hockey: Today’s draw, day one results and 100-plus...