Acting Mayor Neil Fisher and eNotices prize winner Lacey Schulz. Picture: RRC
Council News

Winner of council’s $500 Christmas present revealed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
28th Dec 2020 1:00 PM
The winner of Rockhampton Regional Council’s eNotices prize draw has been announced.

The lucky recipient was Rockhampton resident Lacey Schulz, who selected a Woolworths voucher as her prize.

Ms Schulz said getting the call to say she’d won was a fantastic Christmas surprise.

“What a great call it was to get,” she said.

“I signed up for eNotices because it’s so much quicker and easier than waiting for the notice to come in the post, it just makes managing my bills less stressful.

“I’d definitely recommend signing up to eNotices to other people.”

She said she was able to get some extra special food and treats for the dinner table on Christmas Day.

“Being able to share more with my family and friends at Christmas is what it’s all about really.”

Acting Mayor Neil Fisher said it was a lovely thing to be able to do just before Christmas.

“Like hundreds of other people, Ms Schulz signed up for eNotices and entered our prize draw, and now she gets to take a $500 voucher away,” he said.

“eNotices are a really easy, efficient, and environmentally friendly way of getting your bills. You can receive your rates, water, or your animal registration via email so it’s always there whenever you want to check it.

“If you want to go one step further and really make your bills hassle free, you can set up regular direct debit payments too instead of waiting to pay the full amount when your notice arrives.”

To sign up for eNotices, go to www.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au/AboutCouncil/Finance-Rates-and-Budget/Rates.

christmas council news rockhampton regional council tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

