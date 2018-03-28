Winner of Livingstone Shire Council by-election announced

NARROW VICTORY: Pat Eastwood has been declared as the winner of the Livingstone Shire Council by-election.

COUNTING has completed and a official winner declared in a grand stand finish to the Livingstone by-election.

Yeppoon High School chaplain and surfing coach Pat Eastwood is counting his blessings after catching a barrel into a seat at the Livingstone Shire Council table.

After battling it out, neck and neck to the finish line during postal vote counting, Mr Eastwood, 54 narrowly defeated 21-year-old law student Alana Murray by 102 votes.

SECOND PLACE: Alana Murray finished a strong second in th the Livingstone Council by-election. Contributed

The final Livingstone by-election results are as follows:

1. Pat Eastwood: 19.97 per cent or 3634 votes.

2. Alana Murray: 19.41 per cent or 3532 votes.

3. Rhodes Watson: 17.54 per cent or 3192 votes.

4. Lou Shipway: 11.22 per cent or 2042 votes.

5. Ben Weston: 11.29 per cent or 2042 votes.

6. Bernadette Melrose: 6.17 per cent or 1122 votes.

7. Jo Stoyel: 3.89 per cent or 707 votes.

8. Murray Smith: 3.6 per cent or 655 votes.

9. Heath Henwood: 3.2 per cent or 583 votes.

10. Julie Martin: 1.89 per cent or 344 votes.

11. Terry Arnold: 1.81 per cent or 329 votes.

The Morning Bulletin is seeking comment Mr Eastwood regarding his election success and future ambitions, which will be added to this story as they come to hand.

It is expected with today's strong wind and large swell forecast, he might be taking advantage of the conditions on the water.

Yeppoon surfer and Stand Up Paddle Boarder Pat Eastwood managed to win his third State Title in as many years by taking out the Queensland Over 50 Stand Up Paddle Board Surfing title. Contributed

Last week Mr Eastwood, 54, explained how he turned to life as surf school instructor and chaplain at Yeppoon High School after 12 years on the beat for the Tasmanian police force.

He moved to Central Queensland in 1998 with his wife and three children and fell in love with the place.

A natural competitor, Mr Eastwood still holds a record in stand up paddle boarding.

He surprised himself with how relaxed he's been while playing the waiting game on the election result.

"It feels funny being in a competition when you're not doing anything anymore,” Mr Eastwood said.

"We're just cruising, if the percentages stay the way the they have been, I may just creep in.

"I don't know where the postal votes are coming from so it's just a matter of enjoying the ride I guess.”

Pat Eastwood came home from the QLD Paddleboarding championships a winner Contributed

Mr Eastwood said this was the second time he had contested a council election after narrowly missing a place as a Livingstone Shire councillor in the last election.

Having already stood in a local election, Mr Eastwood benefited from previously developing a familiarity with the voting public allowing him to stand out in a crowded field, especially with a short lead in time to the election.

He took the time to thank his volunteers, fellow candidates, saving a special thanks to his wife and family for their help during his election campaign.