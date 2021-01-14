WINNER: Who was voted the best nail tech in the region?

Just before Christmas we put a call out for the best nail technicians in Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast.

The votes are in and the winner can be revealed as Nailed It Beauty Parlour.

Run by sisters Brodie and Tegan Davis, the Rockhampton business won with 23 per cent of the vote.

Nailed It Beauty Parlour is located at 2/71 High St, near the Northside Shopping Plaza.

The salon specialises in nails, lashes, brows, facials and waxing.

See their Facebook page for more details.