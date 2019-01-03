Winners and Losers: Revellers disappointed with fireworks

Crowd huddles against the waterfront in order to view the fireworks display.

Crowd huddles against the waterfront in order to view the fireworks display. RUSSELL PROTHERO

REVELLERS wanting to watch the fireworks display on New Year's Eve were caught off-guard when the fireworks went off around 200 downriver of the sites used in previous years.

As punters at the new waterfront precinct were treated to a front-row view of the fireworks, people who were riverside at once desirable places, like the train bridge, were left disappointed when their view was obstructed.

The fireworks were set off from a launching strip at the Pony Club opposite the new waterfront precinct.

In previous years, fireworks have been launched from barges along the Fitzroy River which prompted some revellers to scramble for a spot along the north bank of the river.

Rockhampton resident, Rebecca Bridgen was told that the train bridge was a good place to view the fireworks.

"We started going because we were told it was very good," she said.

"There were a few people with cameras there.

They were very disappointed too."

Ms Bridgen said that she would consider going to the waterfront precinct for the next display but is hesitant that it may not be suitable for a young family.

"I would consider it, but then I would have to think about parking and possibly walking with my two-year-old daughter.

"Would it really be worth it?" She said.

Other revellers said that the lack of communication from organisers made it unclear where the display would be.

Theresa Abell from Rockhampton was set up on the river in front of the Empire Hotel as she has done in years prior.

"It was good if you wanted to stay away from the crowded waterfront," she said.

"Last year the fireworks were on both sides of the old bridge."

Ms Abell said that there was no way to know where the display was going to be.

"No communication at all, we were only told that it was on the Fitzroy River with dual firing points,

"We tried to look it up on the Regional Council website and Triple M who were advertising the fireworks, and we could not find any information on the best vantage points." She said.

"Everyone was left in the dark about where it was going to be"

Zac Garven from Edge and Empire Apartment Hotels said that the high-rise apartments offered great views of the fireworks as rooms quickly became scarce.

"We always see a massive spike in bookings this time of year.

"The fireworks and other events like One Hot Night have seen us become heavily booked," he said.

A spokesperson from Rockhampton Regional Council has said they were saddened to hear that some people didn't get a good view.

They said new regulations cause the abandonment of the barges this year.

"Unfortunately, we were not able to secure a barge that was compliant with new regulations to allow a display from the middle of the River," they said.

As for the communication, the Council assured that measures were taken to make sure everyone got the message including advertising along Quay Street, and the My Rockhampton Facebook page.