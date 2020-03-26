WINNERS: CQ’s Best in beauty scene as voted by readers

Georgia Crichton, Erikka Smith, Amber Oliver and Kaylah Geddes of Erikka's All Occasion Beauty. Jess Olive was absent from the photo.

AS VOTED by readers of The Morning Bulletin’s, Rockhampton’s favourite beauty parlour has been revealed.

Erikka’s All Occassion Beauty, located near DC Motors in Rockhampton City, took out the top spot as winner in the poll.

Owned by Erikka Smith, the business has been operating for 22 years.

Ms Smith was blown away when she heard she had won.

She said it was a credit not just to herself but all of her staff as well.

“We were so excited,” she said.

“It’s a team effort, it can’t happen alone, it’s not me, it’s the girls as well.”

Proving Ms Smith to be a fantastic boss, her staff members have been with her for many years.

Her longest employee is Jess Olive, who has been apart of the team for 11 years, following by Amber Oliver for nine years, Kaylah Geddes for five and Georgia Crichton for three years.

Their loyal clientele also play a major part in their success.

“I have got clients that have been coming to me for 28 years,” she said.

“We’ve lasted the distance, we have lasted a long time.”

Reflecting on her years in business, Ms Smith said there had been many instrumental changes.

There is now social media to consider and people are very focused on that.

“They want that visual, they want to see your work,” she said.

IPL technology has also come in, changing the direction of her services as waxing is no longer needed and eyelashes and eyebrows are now a major focus.

On a sombre note, Ms Smith closed the doors of her beauty salon for the last time in a while on Wednesday night due to business restrictions amid Australia’s ­coronavirus pandemic.

With tears in her eyes, Ms Smith said she was devastated at not being able to see her clients, but supported that it was for the best so the virus could be stopped.

“It’s just the unknown, if they could put a time limit on it, there is just no direction,” she said.

Ms Smith took the time to say thank you to her clients.

“Thank you for the support they have given us right until the end and we will be back,” she said.

Customers are still able to buy products from the shop but will need to call or message the business’ Facebook page to arrange pick up.