WINNERS: List of Livingstone’s Australia Day Awards

FUNDRAISER, volunteer treasurer and Adult Leader for the Capricorn Coast Girl Guides over the past 35 years, Susan Pullar has been named Livingstone Shire Council’s Citizen of the Year at the 2020 Livingstone Shire Australia Day Awards.

Individuals and local groups who volunteer their time and energy to inspire pride in our

community were honoured at Saturday’s ceremony at the Yeppoon Town Hall.

Throughout her time with Girl Guides, Sue has been known for her vision to empower girls

and young women to grow into confident, self-respecting, responsible community members,

whilst also being the driving force behind the organisations leadership and personal

development.

Chair of the Australia Day Awards Committee Councillor Nigel Hutton congratulated all of the nominees and winners for their valuable contributions.

“Indeed the committee and judging panel were extremely fortunate to read the inspiring

stories that make each nominee so deserving of recognition,” Cr Hutton said.

“One of this year’s nominees is as young as five years old, which is heartening to see and proves age is no barrier when contributing to your community.

“One of the greatest honours we can offer our friends and neighbours is to celebrate their

success, dedication and service to our Shire.

“On behalf of the committee and judging panel I would like to extend our congratulations to

both the winners and all the nominees for the 2020 awards.”

Mayor Bill Ludwig said these awards provide an opportunity to acknowledge the fantastic

work, and often exceptional contributions that our community champions make each and

every year.

“Whether through service clubs, involvement in sport, the arts or fields as diverse as

protecting our environment and contributions to the economic development of our shire, it is

their selfless contributions that truly define Livingstone Shire as the vibrant, inclusive and

caring community we live in today,”Cr Ludwig said.

“On behalf of the community and council, I salute and commend both the winners and the

worthy nominees for their outstanding service and commitment both to the Livingstone

community and our region.

“I would also like to thank and commend Councillor Hutton and this year’s awards committee members for their fine efforts in selecting the winners, noting they would have had some challenging deliberations given the high calibre of nominees once again this year.”

The 2020 Australia Day Award recipients:

Living Legend – Elizabeth Goodsell

Elizabeth has been a volunteer for most of her life through different clubs and organisations, starting in 1979 and continuing until present day. Elizabeth joined the Yeppoon Lioness Club in November 1995 and has held a variety of Director’s positions from 1995 until 2009 including Secretary, Assistant Secretary, YOTY Chairman and Bulletin Editor. She joined The Lions Club of Yeppoon Inc. in April 2007 and has held most positions except Treasurement. For 2.5 years Elizabeth was a joint Lion/Lioness.

Community Group Service Award – Lions Club of Emu Park

In 2019 the Lions Club of Emu Park is celebrating its 45th year of dedicated community service. As an integral part of the fabric of its local community, the club has worked consistently to assist residents and numerous organisations and to improve the infrastructure of the local area. In order to deliver financial assistance and local improvements, the club undertakes a major fund raising event with an annual Oktoberfest.

• Young Citizen – Jack Newton

Jack Newton is a long time member of the Yeppoon SLSC starting in the Nipper Program at Under 9. He now, at 17 years old, is a valued patrolling member contributing 40 hours of community service so far since January 1, 2019. Jack’s highlight of the year has been the rescue of a man in distress after falling from his surf ski a few km’s from shore. Jack trains 6 days a week morning and afternoon, on average 25 hours per week. He is dedicated to surf sports and competes in the open age category as well as his U17 age group.

• Citizen of the Year – Susan Pullar

Susan has spent the last 35 years with Girl Guides as an Adult Leader and has held various roles and positions within the State and Capricorn Region.

Susan wears many hats, and is currently the secretary and member of the Senior Group of Girl Guides, the Trefoil Guild, treasurer for Capricorn Region, auditor for the Unit Accounts in the regions for the last 20 years and is also a qualified canoeing instructor.