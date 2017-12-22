Winning coach: 'Tactically, it was very challenging'

HOCKEY: Rockhampton's Aaron Harmsworth has rated the Queensland under-16 boys' team's gold medal win at the Pacific School Games among his most notable achievements as a coach.

The Queensland outfit, which included Rockhampton reps Kaleb Christensen and Cooper Johnson, won six of its seven round games and scored a 2-nil victory over NSW in the grand final.

Gladstone's Ronan McGuire, who plays with Wanderers in the Rocky A-grade men's competition, was also part of the team.

Rocky's Cooper Mackenzie and Jai Cass also enjoyed success at the Games, winning bronze with the Queensland under-12 boys' team.

Harmsworth was understandably proud of his team's performance.

"To win the gold medal was a huge achievement. It's one I'm pretty proud of and the boys should be proud of too,” he said.

The win was even more impressive given the Queenslanders lost Johnson, one of the team's talented strikers, just 10 minutes into the tournament.

He suffered a badly broken hand in the opening game and had to have surgery to realign the shattered metacarpal in his left hand.

"Losing Cooper, who was definitely one of our better players, meant we had to play the whole tournament one man down,” Harmsworth said.

"All the plans went out the window when that happened.

"Tactically, it was a very challenging experience for me as a coach and to come away with the victory was very pleasing and very satisfying.”

Rockhampton's Kaleb Christensen was selected i in the Australian schoolboys team after impressing for Queensland at the Pacific School Games. CONTRIBUTED

While Johnson's national selection aspirations were painfully dashed, Christensen went on to be named in the Australian schoolboys team to tour South Africa next year.

Harmsworth said the Games were fantastic and it was great to be involved in such a big event.

"The opening ceremony was awesome. There were in excess of 3000 people in the crowd and about 1200 athletes.

"It had a mini Commonwealth Games feel about it,” he said.

"There were teams from Macau, Singapore and Fiji playing a variety of sports and we got to play against India.

"It's a great thing for the kids to experience and aspire to.

"I've been coaching this team for nine years but this was my first time as coach at these Games.

"The last time that hockey featured was in 2006 because the host state gets to choose the sports that are played and Queensland won that time as well.

"It was nice to keep that winning record intact.”