Everest 2019 winner Yes Yes Yes has sustained a suspected injury. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty
Winning horse Yes Yes Yes suffers suspected injury

by Matthew Jones
1st Feb 2020 3:09 PM
THE autumn carnival for 2019 Everest winner Yes Yes Yes is in doubt following  his withdrawal from a track gallop at Randwick on Friday after the Chris Waller stable found heat in his near fore leg.

Waller said further tests would be done and the results known early next week but it was likely Yes Yes Yes had  sustained an injury.

Betting was suspended in races Yes Yes Yes was likely to compete in for a short period before markets went back up but notified he was in doubt.

He remains an equal $8 favourite for the Group 1 TJ Smith Stakes in April at The Championships at Randwick.

Waller said no chances would be taken with such a valuable colt.

chris waller randwick the everest tj smith stakes yes yes yes

